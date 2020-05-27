USD/JPY on the defensive around mid-107.00s, below 50-DMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Worsening US-China relations benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some pressure on USD/JPY.
  • A pickup in the USD demand, the positive mood around the equity markets helped limit deeper losses.
  • Traders await a sustained breakthrough one-week-old trading range before placing directional bets.

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action on Wednesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band around mid-107.00s.

The pair continued with its struggle to make it through the key 50-day SMA pivotal resistance and witnessed a modest pullback on Tuesday amid worsening US-China relations. Diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated further after the US President Donald Trump promised a strong reaction to China's planned national security law for Hong Kong.

China was quick to retaliate and threatened countermeasures against any the US. This, in turn, provided a modest lift to the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status and kept the USD/JPY pair on the defensive for the second straight session on Wednesday. However, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand helped limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.

The greenback was back in demand on Wednesday, which coupled with some follow-through gains in the equity markets extended some support and held the pair well within a one-week-old trading range. The risk sentiment remained well supported by the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine and hopes of a sharp V-shaped recover for the global economy. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough in either direction before positioning for the pair's near-term trajectory amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.51
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 107.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.12
Daily SMA50 107.93
Daily SMA100 108.41
Daily SMA200 108.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.92
Previous Daily Low 107.4
Previous Weekly High 108.09
Previous Weekly Low 107.04
Previous Monthly High 109.38
Previous Monthly Low 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

