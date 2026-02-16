Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flattens around 20-day EMA

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Flattens around 20-day EMA ahead of UK employment data

The GBP/USD pair trades flat around 1.3640 during the early European trading session on Monday. Cable trades calmly as investors await the release of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for the three months ending December, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The UK labor market report is expected to show that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained steady at 5.1%. Average Earnings Including Bonuses, a key measure of wage growth, is estimated to have grown at a moderate pace of 4.6% Year-on-Year (YoY). Read more...

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound struggles at 1.3700 ahead of key UK CPI and employment reports

The Pound Sterling (GBP) failed to resist at higher levels against the US Dollar (USD), but buyers held their ground amid a US data-busy blockbuster week.

GBP/USD managed to build on its late last week’s rebound from ten-day lows of 1.3509 in the first half of the week before running into strong offers at around the 1.3700 region. Read more...