USD/CHF keeps trading around 0.7700 with markets at half throttle



The US Dollar (USD) posts moderate gains against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Monday, reaching the 0.7700 area at the time of writing. The pair, however, remains trapped within a narrow range, broadly between 0.7650 and 0.7730, with most Asian markets closed and the US in a long weekend due to the President’s Day holiday.



In Switzerland, Consumer Prices Index data released on Friday failed to support the Swissie. Consumer Inflation contracted 0.1% in January against expectations of a flat reading, mainly driven by the dropping import prices amid the Swiss Franc’s strength

Year-on-year, the CPI advanced 0.1%, in line with market expectations, although steady at the lower end of the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) 0% to 2% range of price stability.

SNB intervention looming

The CHF has rallied nearly 3% against the US Dollar so far in 2026, after appreciating beyond 12% in the previous year. The Swiss Franc’s strength is putting into question the SNB's inflation forecasts, and speculation about an intervention to stem CHF strength is on the rise. This might warn speculative investors from placing larger CHF longs for some time.

The US Dollar, however, keeps consolidating near lows against its main peers. US consumer inflation data shows a 0.2% rise in January, below the 0.3% expected, while year-on-year, prices moderated to 2.4%, from 2.7% in December, undershooting the 2.5% reading anticipated by the market.

These figures give some leeway to the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates further, to boost the labour market’s recovery, which is weighing on a steady US Dollar recovery.

(This story was corrected on February 16 at 13:00 GMT to say that the Swiss CPI contracted 0.1% in January, and not in December, as previously stated, and that the CPI was 2.7% in December, and not in November.)