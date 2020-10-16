USD/JPY off lows, still in the red around 105.30-25 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY witnessed some fresh selling on Friday and eroded a part of the overnight gains.
  • A modest USD pullback, weaker US bond yields exerted downward pressure on the pair.
  • The downside remains limited, warranting some caution before placing fresh bearish bets.

The USD/JPY pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit has managed to trim a part of its early losses to the 105.20-15 region.

The pair met with some fresh supply on the last trading day of the week and eroded a part of the previous day's positive move of around 45 pips from the vicinity of the key 105.00 psychological mark. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback, though signs stability in the equity markets dented demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and helped limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair.

The greenback edged lower during the first half of the trading action on Friday amid fading hopes of additional US fiscal stimulus measures ahead of the US presidential election on November 3. Adding to this, sliding US Treasury bond yields further undermined the buck. However, concerns about a steep rise in new coronavirus infections in Europe and the US extended some support to the USD's status as the global reserve currency.

The lack of any strong follow-through selling warrants some caution for bearish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break below the key 105.00 psychological mark before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move for the USD/JPY pair.

Market participants now look forward to the US monthly Retails Sales figures for some impetus. Friday's US economic docket also features the Industrial Production data and the preliminary estimate of the October Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment might produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.29
Today Daily Change -0.15
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 105.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.42
Daily SMA50 105.78
Daily SMA100 106.42
Daily SMA200 107.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.49
Previous Daily Low 105.07
Previous Weekly High 106.11
Previous Weekly Low 105.28
Previous Monthly High 106.55
Previous Monthly Low 104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

