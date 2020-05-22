USD/JPY: Nearing the 107.30 support – OCBC

The USD/JPY pair continues to populate the region between 107.30 and 107.80 as the Japanese yen remains contained under the 108.00 resistance, Terence Wu, an FX strategist at OCBC Bank, briefs.
See: BoJ maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
Key quotes
“The BoJ launched a new lending programme to support small businesses, but refrained from changing its policy rate or pace of asset purchases. At best, we think this move is marginally stimulatory.”
“Expect the 108.00 resistance to turn away any advances for now. Meanwhile, 107.20/30 should support.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD dips below 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.22 after UK retail sales dropped by more than expected, and the BOE's Ramsden expressed support for negative rates. Souring Sino-American relations are boosting the safe-haven dollar.
EUR/USD struggles at low ground amid a risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, but far from the highs recorded on Thursday. Growing Sino-American tensions, mostly around Hong Kong, are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. The ECB Meeting Minutes are awaited.
Forex Today: Can markets find a silver lining? Hong-Kong heightens Sino-US tensions, boosts dollar
The market mood has markedly worsened amid souring Sino-American relations, with worries about Hong Kong serving as the latest trigger. A mix of developments from central banks, data, and the next moves in lockdowns will determine Friday's trading.
WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks
WTI faces selling pressure as investors fear escalation of US-China tensions. Japan's Nikkei index is down 0.55% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is reporting a 4% decline. Other major indices are also facing selling pressure.
Gold: Bounce from Thursday's low stalls at $1,730
Gold faces rejection at $1,730 amid the bearish candlestick arrangement on the daily chart. A re-test of $1.715 could be seen, as the daily chart studies have aligned in favor of the bears. Key indicators like the MACD suggest bearish reversal.