USD/JPY moves lower around 147.70 to snap the winning streak, central banks decisions eyed

- USD/JPY starts the week with an attempt to halt the gains ahead of central banks policy decisions this week.
- US Dollar (USD) weakened after the release of the US Consumer Sentiment Index on Friday.
- Japanese Yen (JPY) has retraced all the gains it experienced in response to the comments made by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda in the previous week.
- No alterations to the ultra-loose policy are expected by BoJ in the upcoming policy meeting.
USD/JPY kicks off the week with an attempt to halt the winning streak, trading lower around 147.70 during the early trading hours of the Asian session on Monday. However, US Dollar (USD) is experiencing selling pressure after the downbeat consumer sentiment data from the United States (US) released on Friday.
Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index printed a reading of 67.7 against the previous 69.5 figure, which was expected 69.1 reading in September. Even so, US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the Greenback against the six other major currencies, closed its ninth week with gaining of 0.26%. Spot price is trading around 105.20 at the time of writing.
In the past week, key economic data from the US for the month of August provided positive results. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, came in higher than anticipated.
Economic activity indicators, including Retail Sales for the same month and Jobless Claims for the second week of September, also displayed favorable outcomes for the US economy.
In terms of expectations regarding the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the probability of one more interest rate hike through the end of the year 2023 still remains relatively elevated. This indicates that the market is still factoring in the possibility of further tightening measures by the Fed.
Although there may be some degree of uncertainty or caution in these expectations. The Fed's monetary policy decisions on Wednesday and further communications will continue to be closely monitored by market participants for any clues regarding the future direction of interest rates.
On the other hand, the Japanese Yen (JPY) has surrendered all the gains it saw following the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's comments earlier in the previous week. Ueda's comments suggested that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may gather sufficient data by the end of the year to contemplate a policy shift, which initially boosted the JPY. However, this momentum gradually faded.
In the upcoming BoJ meeting on Friday, no alterations to the ultra-loose policy are anticipated, but market participants will eye any adjustments in the economic forecast.
USD/JPY: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|147.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.66
|Daily SMA50
|143.88
|Daily SMA100
|141.82
|Daily SMA200
|137.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.95
|Previous Daily Low
|147.34
|Previous Weekly High
|147.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.9
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
