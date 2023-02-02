USD/JPY: Mildly offered below 129.00 as yields seesaw near post Fed lows, BoJ talks praise YCC move

- USD/JPY prints three-day losing streak despite recent bounce off weekly low.
- BoJ’s Wakatabe appears determined to tame inflation, praises YCC move.
- US 10-year Treasury bond yields dribble around two-week low.
- Second-tier US data, other central bank announcements can please Yen bears before Friday’s US NFP
USD/JPY pares intraday losses around 128.60 during the three-day downtrend as the market slips into consolidation mode ahead of the second round of central bank dossier amid early Thursday.
The Yen pair dropped to its lowest levels in two weeks earlier in the day while extending the Federal Reserve (Fed) induced losses amid downbeat Treasury bond yields. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields slumped the most in two weeks while testing the lowest levels in a fortnight the previous day after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its dovish hike of 0.25%. The US central bank unveiled receding fears of inflation and Chairman Jerome Powell showed readiness for cutting the rates if inflation drops faster, which in turn drowned the US Dollar and yields. The same propelled the risk-on mood and favored Wall Street bulls.
On the other hand, hawkish comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials also favored the GBP/JPY bears. That said, Bank of Japan's Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe has said the BoJ will continue to conduct monetary policy to achieve 2% inflation accompanied by wage growth. The Japanese central bank has recently conducted multiple bond market moves to defend the Yields Curve Control (YCC) policy. BoJ’s Wakatabe was recently heard praising the YCC move of the BoJ.
It should be noted, however, that the comments from BoJ’s Wakatabe also ruled out the market’s fears of any immediate move, which in turn allowed USD/JPY to lick the Fed-inflicted wounds.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while Japan’s Nikkei 225 follows the suit as traders await another round of central bank announcements, this time from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE).
In addition to the central bank news, US Factory Orders for December, expected 2.3% versus -1.8% prior, and the US Preliminary Nonfarm Productivity for the fourth quarter (Q4), expected 2.4% versus 0.8% prior. Above all, Friday’s US jobs report for January will be crucial to follow for clear directions.
Technical analysis
The successful downside break of the 13-day-old ascending trend line, around 129.40 by the press time, directs USD/JPY bears towards the previous monthly low of near 127.20.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|128.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.14
|Daily SMA50
|133.17
|Daily SMA100
|139.05
|Daily SMA200
|136.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.41
|Previous Daily Low
|128.54
|Previous Weekly High
|131.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.02
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2400 ahead of BoE policy announcements
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2400 heading into the London Open this 'Super Thursday'. Pound Sterling bulls take a breather ahead of the expected BoE 50 bps rate hike. The US Dollar remains vulnerable following the dovish Fed verdict.
EUR/USD trades firmer above 1.1000, as ECB decision looms
EUR/USD is holding moderate gains above 1.1000, as buyers keep the reins ahead of the ECB policy decision. The pair is sitting at the highest level in 10 months, as the US Dollar licks the dovish Fed decision-inflicted wounds. The Euro remains underpinned by hawkish ECB expectations.
Gold juggles above $1,950 as risk-on mood loses momentum ahead of US NFP
Gold price is facing barricades in extending range towards the north as USD Index is attempting a cushion around 100.50. Going forward, the US NFP data will be of utmost importance.
Will Fed’s hawkish tone drive altcoin gains off a cliff?
MAGIC, Optimism and Stargate Finance have rallied beyond 20% after the US Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday. The rallies are facing crucial hurdles and could trigger a correction.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: The last 50 bps hike but not the end yet Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is set to begin 2023 with yet another 50 basis points (bps) rate hike, with Governor Andrew Bailey hinting at further monetary policy tightening.