Scope for US Dollar (USD) to rise further vs Japanese Yen (JPY); overbought conditions suggest any advance might not be able to break above 146.55. In the longer run, rally has gained momentum, but USD must first break clearly above 146.55 before a further sustained rise is likely, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Rally has gained momentum
24-HOUR VIEW: "When USD was trading at 143.80 in the early Asian trade yesterday, we noted that “the firmer underlying tone indicates the bias for USD is tilted to the upside today, with scope for a test of 144.30.” Instead of testing 144.30, USD surged past this level and reached 146.17 in late NY trade. The sharp rally appears to be overextended, but there is scope for USD to rise further. Given the deeply overbought conditions, any advance might not be able to break clearly above the major resistance at 146.55. Support is at 145.30, followed by 144.80."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We highlighted yesterday (07 May, spot at 143.80) that “while we maintain our consolidation view, moderating price swings point to a tighter range of 142.20/145.30 in the near term.” We did not expect USD to lift off and soared to 146.17. The sharp rally has gained momentum, but USD must break and hold above 146.55 before a further sustained rise is likely. Looking ahead, above 146.55, there is another strong resistance at 147.10. On the downside, any pullback is likely to hold above the ‘strong support’ level, currently at 143.90."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground near 1.1250 as USD takes a breather
Following a two-day slide, EUR/USD rebounds and stabilizes at around 1.1250 in the second half of the day on Friday. The pair draws support from a pause in the US Dollar buying as traders turn cautious ahead of US-China trade talks on Saturday.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains above 1.3250
GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum but manages to stick to moderate gains above 1.3250 on Friday. The US Dollar stalls its upside as focus shift to the weekend's US-China trade talks. On Thursday, the BoE maintained its cautious stance on future rate cuts but failed to inspire the Pound Sterling.
Gold stays in positive territory above $3,300 on escalating geopolitical tensions
Gold price turns positive on the day above $3,300 following an intraday slide to the $3,275-3,274 area. Geopolitical risks stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, and the India-Pakistan border attract safe-haven flows and support XAU/USD.
Ripple: $3 XRP breakout looms after $50M SEC settlement
Ripple price consolidates gains around $2.31 on Friday, down slightly on the day. A joint motion filed by Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday revealed that the two parties have reached a settlement agreement pending judicial approval.
Why the UK-US trade deal won’t herald a wider tariff climbdown
For Britain, the UK-US deal secures lower tariffs without compromising forthcoming UK-EU talks. And for the US, it signals to investors that the administration is prepared to be flexible on tariffs. But we're sceptical that the deal will translate into a much wider de-escalation in US tariff policy.