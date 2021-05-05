USD/JPY: Keeps gains below 109.50 on subdued USD

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/JPY limits gain in the early European session.
  • The US Dollar Index remained depressed below 91.40.
  • Risk aversion helps the pair hold onto constructive bids.

The USD/JPY pair is accumulating mild gains in the early European session. The pair quickly recovered from the intraday lows of 109.19 and refreshed the session high near 109.40, thus marking a narrow trading range for the pair in the absence of immediate catalysts.

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading at 109.40, up 0.06% on the day.

The subdued performance of the US dollar index (DXY) is attributed to the pair’s non-performance. The index remains dressed near daily highs of 109.40 following the lack of traction in US Treasury yields with minimal gains of 0.01%. The comments from US Treasury Secretary Jenet Yellen on rising interest rates and inflation proved to be ineffective as the market digested them.

On the other hand, rising coronavirus cases in Japan are taking a toll on the economic outlook. As reported, Japan might extend the state of emergency in the capital,  Tokyo, and other major cities, a move that raises doubts about the planned Summer Olympics.

Traders are looking forward to the release of the US ADP and PMI data for fresh trading impetus. 

As for now the dynamics around the US dollar continue to influence the pair’s performance.

USD/JPY additional levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.39
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 109.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.8
Daily SMA50 108.73
Daily SMA100 106.45
Daily SMA200 105.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.49
Previous Daily Low 109.03
Previous Weekly High 109.37
Previous Weekly Low 107.64
Previous Monthly High 110.85
Previous Monthly Low 107.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.20 ahead of EZ PMIs, critical US data

EUR/USD hovers around 1.20 ahead of EZ PMIs, critical US data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 ahead of final eurozone services PMIs and the all-important ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and ISM Services PMI. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions

GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions

GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions

GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions

GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls remain on the defensive near $1,780

Gold bulls remain on the defensive near $1,780

Gold prices recovered part of their losses from Tuesday’s low of $1,770.90 and seem to confide in the vicinity of multi-day resistance placed around $1,780. On the hourly chart, the pair is struggling to maintain intraday gains and is moving toward the session low of $1,776.80.

Gold News

S&P 500 correction arriving or not?

S&P 500 correction arriving or not?

One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures