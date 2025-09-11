USD/JPY jumps to near 148.00, investors await US CPI data

- USD/JPY advances to near 148.00 as the US Dollar gains ahead of the US inflation data for August.
- Economists expect the US headline CPI to have grown at a faster pace of 2.9%.
- The Fed is certain to cut interest rates next week, while the BoJ is expected to maintain the status quo.
The USD/JPY pair trades 0.3% higher to near 148.00 during the European trading session on Thursday. The pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) trades higher against its peers ahead of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades close to a three-day high around 98.00, at the time of writing.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|0.10%
|0.47%
|0.15%
|0.24%
|0.22%
|0.10%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|0.24%
|0.06%
|0.11%
|0.15%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|0.26%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.16%
|-0.03%
|JPY
|-0.47%
|-0.24%
|-0.26%
|-0.26%
|-0.20%
|-0.12%
|-0.30%
|CAD
|-0.15%
|-0.06%
|-0.04%
|0.26%
|-0.04%
|0.09%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|-0.24%
|-0.11%
|-0.06%
|0.20%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.14%
|NZD
|-0.22%
|-0.15%
|-0.16%
|0.12%
|-0.09%
|-0.04%
|-0.20%
|CHF
|-0.10%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.30%
|0.05%
|0.14%
|0.20%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Investors will pay close attention to the US inflation data as it will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. The US CPI report is expected to show that headline inflation rose at an annualized pace of 2.9%, faster than 2.7% in July. The core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy items – is estimated to have grown steadily by 3.1%. On a monthly basis, both the headline and the core CPI are expected to have grown by 0.3%.
Currently, the CME FedWatch tool shows that traders see an 8% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00% on September 17, while the rest point a standard 25-bps interest rate reduction.
Signs of inflationary pressures accelerating at a faster pace are unlikely to impact Fed dovish expectations, as the latest comments from a number of officials have signaled that they are more concerned about growing downside labor market risks. On the contrary, soft inflation data would prompt traders to raise bets supporting a bigger interest rate reduction by the Fed in the policy meeting next week.
Meanwhile, the next major trigger for the Japanese Yen (JPY) will be the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy announcement next week. The latest Reuters poll has shown that a majority of economists have projected that the BoJ will leave interest rates steady at 0.5%.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range around 1.1700 ahead of ECB decision, US CPI
EUR/USD oscillates in a tight range around 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair lacks a clear direction as traders adopt caution ahead of the European Central Bank interest rate decision and the US CPI inflation due later in the day.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3550, with all eyes on US CPI data
GBP/USD trades on the back foot below 1.3550 in the European session on Thursday. Fresh US Dollar demand and a cautious risk tone weigh on the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets before the release of the all-important US CPI inflation data.
Gold weakens further as positive risk tone and USD uptick weigh ahead of US CPI
Gold meets with a fresh supply during the Asian session on Thursday and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's positive move. A generally positive tone around the equity markets, along with a modest US Dollar uptick, turned out to be key factors exerting downward pressure on the commodity.
US CPI data set to show inflation accelerated further away from Fed target in August
The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August on Thursday at 12:30 GMT. As measured by the change in the CPI, inflation in the US is expected to rise at an annual rate of 2.9% in August, after 2.7% increase in July.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.