USD/JPY jumps back closer to YTD top, sits above 135.00 ahead of US PCE Price Index

- USD/JPY reverses an intraday slide to the 134.00 mark and rallies back closer to the YTD peak.
- BoJ Governor candidate Ueda's dovish remarks weigh on JPY and act as a tailwind for the pair.
- Bets for additional rate hikes by the Fed underpin the USD and remain supportive of the move.
- Traders now look forward to the US Core PCE Price Index before placing fresh directional bets.
The USD/JPY pair rallies around 120 pips from the 134.00 neighbourhood on Friday and climbs back closer to a two-month high touched the previous day. The pair currently trades above the 135.00 psychological mark and seems poised to build on the positive momentum.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) did get a minor boost on the last day of the week after data released earlier today showed that Japan's core consumer inflation hit a new 41-year high in January. The initial reaction, however, fades rather quickly in reaction to the incoming Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's dovish remarks. Addressing the parliament for the first time since his nomination, Ueda that the recent rise in consumer inflation was driven mostly by surging import costs of raw materials, rather than strong domestic demand.
Ueda added that the BoJ's current ultra-loose monetary policy stance is a necessary and appropriate means to steadily meet the 2% target. In contrast, the Federal Reserve is expected to stick to its hawkish stance. In fact, the FOMC minutes released on Wednesday showed that officials were determined to raise interest rates further to fully gain control over inflation. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, keeps the US Dollar pinned near a multi-week high and further lends support to the USD/JPY pair.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. The USD bulls, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets and wait for the release of the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The data should influence expectations above the Fed's future rate-hike path and drive the USD demand, providing some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register gains for the second straight week and the fourth week in the previous five.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.16
|Today Daily Change
|0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|134.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.18
|Daily SMA50
|131.8
|Daily SMA100
|137.25
|Daily SMA200
|137.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.36
|Previous Daily Low
|134.49
|Previous Weekly High
|135.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.27
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0600 ahead of US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is paring back gains to trade modestly flat around 1.0600 in early Europe. The pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the US PCE inflation data. The US Dollar consolidates recent gains amid brewing geopolitical tensions and hawkish Fed expectations.
GBP/USD defends 1.2000 amid cautious mood, US data in focus
GBP/USD is finding buyers above 1.2000 in the European session. A cautious market mood and a broadly steady US Dollar are lending support to the pair but geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine and Fed-BoE policy divergence cap the upside. US PCE inflation data is awaited.
Gold: US Dollar dominance keeps weighing on XAU/USD ahead of US PCE inflation
Gold price remains bearish despite improving market mood. PCE disinflation should continue, but any surprise could have a notable impact on Gold.
Ethereum price hints at pullback as centralization risks are likely to emerge after Shanghai upgrade goes live
ETH shows a lack of bullish momentum after its new rally formed a local top. This exhaustion led to a minor retracement that caused ETH to flip a recently formed support level into a resistance barrier.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Fed gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. Core PCE and the accompanying Personal Income and Personal Spending reports may turn into a US Dollar downer.