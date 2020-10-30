USD/JPY jumps back above mid-104.00s, lacks follow-through

- USD/JPY continued attracting some dip-buying ahead of the 104.00 mark.
- A modest bounce in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven JPY.
- A sudden pickup in the US bond yields remained supportive of the uptick.
The USD/JPY pair recovered over 50 pips from intraday lows and refreshed daily tops, around the 104.65 region during the early North American session.
The pair continued showing some resilience at lower levels and once again managed to attract some dip-buying ahead of the 104.00 round-figure mark, despite a softer tone surrounding the US dollar. Growing wariness about the actual outcome of the US presidential election next week held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets, rather prompted some profit-taking.
The negative factor, to a larger extent, was offset by a goodish rebound in the US equity markets, which undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. Bullish traders further took cues from a sudden spike in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with concerns about the potential economic fallout from renewed COVID-19 restrictions helped limit the USD downfall.
Friday's mostly upbeat second-tier US economic data did little to impress the USD bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair. This was evident from the lack of any strong follow-through buying, which warrants some caution for bullish traders and before positioning for any further appreciating move on the last trading day of the week.
Nevertheless, the USD/JPY pair has now reversed a major part of its weekly losses and for now, seems to have formed a strong base near the 104.00 mark. That said, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for additional weakness, possibly towards testing the 103.10-103.00 region.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|104.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.23
|Daily SMA50
|105.51
|Daily SMA100
|106.08
|Daily SMA200
|107.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.73
|Previous Daily Low
|104.03
|Previous Weekly High
|105.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.34
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.59
EUR/USD tumbles to around 1.1650 amid a souring market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, despite update eurozone GDP, The euro is under pressure amid covid-related lockdowns and uncertainty about the US elections. US personal income beat expectations with 0.9%.
GBP/USD hovers over 1.29 amid fears of a UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, off the lows as markets bounce. Fears of a nationwide lockdown loom large, as UK covid cases are rising. Brexit negotiations are also eyed.
Gold spikes to two-day tops, inching back closer to $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday gains and jumped to two-day tops, around the $1890 region during the early North American session. The precious metal witnessed some short-covering move on the last trading day of the week and moved away from one-month lows set in the previous session.
Canada: Real GDP grows by 1.2% in August vs. 0.9% expected
The economic activity in Canada expanded by 1.2% on a monthly basis in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This print followed July's growth of 3.1% (revised from 3%) and beat the market expectation of 0.9%.
WTI recovers from four-month low as Kuwait denies division in OPEC+ on output cuts
WTI bounces from the 4.5-month low of 34.92 reached Thursday. Russia and Saudi Arabi favor extending the current output cut deal into 2021. Kuwait says it will support any decision by OPEC+ on the oil supply policy.