USD/JPY jumps above 144.00 as US Dollar gains ahead of US ADP Employment data

USD/JPY climbs above 144.00 as the US Dollar gains ground on surprisingly upbeat US JOLTS Job Openings data.

Trump’s attack on Fed’s independence has diminished the US Dollar’s credibility.

The Japanese Yen underperforms amid pessimism over US-Japan trade deal.

The USD/JPY pair gains sharply to near 144.30 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The asset strengthens as the US Dollar advances ahead of the United States (US) ADP Employment data for June, which will be published at 12:15 GMT.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to near 96.90. The DXY recovered sharply on Tuesday after sliding to near the February 2022 low around 96.40, following surprisingly upbeat JOLTS Job Openings data.

Investors will closely monitor the US ADP Employment data as few Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have expressed concerns over cooling labor market strength. Economists expect private employers to have added 95K fresh workers in June, significantly higher than 37K recorded in May.

However, the broader outlook of the Greenback remains weak as consistent criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s “wait and see” stance on interest rates by US President Donald Trump has dampened the US Dollar’s credibility.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms across the board as Trump expresses concerns about closing deal with Japan before the July 9 tariff deadline. "We’ve dealt with Japan. I’m not sure we’re going to make a deal. I doubt it," Trump said while speaking with reporters at Air Force One on Tuesday.

Japanese Yen PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.27% 0.41% 0.49% 0.04% 0.21% 0.32% 0.19% EUR -0.27% 0.09% 0.19% -0.27% -0.04% 0.16% -0.07% GBP -0.41% -0.09% 0.12% -0.38% -0.18% 0.04% -0.20% JPY -0.49% -0.19% -0.12% -0.45% -0.29% -0.12% -0.30% CAD -0.04% 0.27% 0.38% 0.45% 0.19% 0.40% 0.17% AUD -0.21% 0.04% 0.18% 0.29% -0.19% 0.26% -0.01% NZD -0.32% -0.16% -0.04% 0.12% -0.40% -0.26% -0.23% CHF -0.19% 0.07% 0.20% 0.30% -0.17% 0.01% 0.23% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

On the domestic front, the comments from Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) new board member Kazuyuki Masu stating that the central bank should not rush for interest rate hikes have also weighed on the Japanese Yen. Masu warns of persistent economic risks until a deal with Washington is struck.

