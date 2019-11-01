USD/JPY is at the edge of the cliff ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls – Confluence Detector

USD/JPY has been on the back foot after the Fed decision and fears that the US and China may be unable to reach a comprehensive deal. And now, the Non-Farm Payrolls are set to rock markets. How is the currency pair positioned?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that USD/JPY has critical support at 107.94, which is the convergence of the previous 4h-Low, the Fibonacci 161.8% one-week, the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower, and the BB 4h-Lower.

If it breaks lower, weak support awaits at 107.61, which is where the Simple Moving Average 100-one-day, the SMA 50-oned-ay, and the Pivot Point one-day Support 1 meet.

Looking up, robust resistance awaits at 108.28, which is the confluence of the previous weekly low and the BB 1h-Upper.

Further above, we find 108.66, where we find a cluster of lines including the SMA 10-1d, the SMA 200-1h, the BB 4h-Middle, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

