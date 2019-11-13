USD/JPY ignores trade/geopolitical pessimism ahead of US CPI, Powell’s testimony

- USD/JPY clings to 200-day SMA amid trade/geopolitical tension.
- Hong Kong diplomats show the capability to tame the violence, US President Trump says ‘close’ to trade deal with China.
- Recently upbeat Fedspeak, inactivity around key technical levels, shift market focus to upcoming data/events.
Despite the latest updates concerning Hong Kong protests and the US-China trade deal, the USD/JPY pair traders prefer being on the “wait and watch” mode while the quote seesaws around 109.00 during initial trading session on Wednesday.
While the uncertainty surrounding the trade deal between the United States (US) and China, coupled with unrest in Hong Kong, keep exerting downside pressure on the pair, overall hawkish sentiment at the Federal Reserve limits the downside off-late.
The US diplomats, including President Donald Trump and White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow, recently showed readiness to inflate the Chinese tariffs if the phase one talks fail. The politicians also made it clear that rolling back tariffs is on the cards but not until the deal gets confirmation.
On the other hand, Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-Chiu both conveyed confidence in the government’s capacity to tame the protests. However, the consequences of continued violence seem to be unthinkable for them.
Elsewhere, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials keep lauding the present monetary policy with the latest quote from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari mentioning, “Feeling a little bit better about the US economy than he had a few months ago.”
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields recover to 1.924% by the press time while Asian stocks drop amid geopolitical/trade concerns and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) refrain from a rate cut.
Markets are now preparing for the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s Testimony in front of the Joint Economic Committee while also waiting for the October month Consumer Price Index (CPI) and another dossier of the Fedspeak.
Technical Analysis
An upside clearance of 109.50 could flash 110.00 on the chart while late-may high around 110.70 could become buyers’ favorite then after. Meanwhile, an ascending trend line since August 26, around 108.55 now, could keep the pair’s downside limited.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.05
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|108.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.75
|Daily SMA50
|108.09
|Daily SMA100
|107.67
|Daily SMA200
|109.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.3
|Previous Daily Low
|108.92
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.1
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session near one-month lows
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The Fiber was week on the second day of the week. The level to beat for bears is the 1.0995 support level.
GBP/USD: Doji on D1, lower highs setup portray Cable weakness
Not only lower highs since late-October but a bearish candlestick formation also portrays the GBP/USD pair’s weakness as it takes rounds to 1.2855 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY supported at 10-DMA amid risk-off, eyes US CPI, Powell
USD/JPY bounced-off the10-DMA support near 108.85 and regained the 109 handle, despite the risk-off action in the Asian equities and US equity futures amid trade deal uncertainty. The bulls seem to have found some support from higher US Treasury yields.
Gold fails to hold on to recovery amid USD strength, trade woes
Although pessimism surrounding the US trade relations with China and the EU, coupled with Hong Kong protests, favored Gold to bounce off multi-month lows on Tue, prices are again under pressure while taking rounds to $1,458 during today’s Asian session.
UK inflation report outlook: GBP/USD may stumble on another CPI slide
Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) has missed expectations in the past two months by standing at 1.7% annual. Economists seem to have adapted their expectations and forecast a further deceleration to 1.6% in October's inflation report.