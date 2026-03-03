EUR/CAD falls toward 1.5900 ahead of Eurozone HICP inflation data

EUR/CAD extends its losing streak for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.5910 during the European hours on Tuesday. Traders await the Eurozone preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for February, which is scheduled to be published later in the day.

The EUR/CAD cross depreciates as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) received support from higher Oil prices. Canada’s status as a major crude exporter makes its currency particularly sensitive to movements in Oil prices.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price rises toward $75.00 at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices remain stronger on supply concerns due to the Middle East war. US military officials said on Tuesday that they have destroyed command posts of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as well as Iranian air defense and missile launch sites since the start of the joint Israeli-US offensive on Saturday.

Ebrahim Jabari, senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said: “The Strait of Hormuz is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze,” reported by Reuters.

Additionally, the CAD draws support as higher Oil prices reignite concerns about a fresh inflation wave in Canada, as investors fear rising energy costs could force central banks to keep interest rates higher for longer.