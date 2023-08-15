USD/JPY holds steady around mid-145.00s, bulls retain control near YTD peak

- USD/JPY is seen consolidating its recent gains to the highest level since November 2022.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence and a bullish USD continue to act as a tailwind for the pair.
- The upbeat Japanese GDP and intervention fears hold back bulls from placing fresh bets.
The USD/JPY pair oscillates in a narrow band around mid-145.00s during the Asian session on Tuesday and consolidates its recent gains to a fresh high since November 2022. The overnight breakout through the 145.00 psychological mark, meanwhile, favours bullish traders and supports prospects for an extension of over a one-week-old strong uptrend.
The US Dollar (USD) holds steady just below a two-month peak touched the previous day and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. Growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer, along with concerns about the health of the global economy, particularly China, continue to benefit the Greenback's status as a global reserve currency. That said, a combination of factors lends some support to the Japanese Yen (JPY) and keeps a lid on any further gains for the major, at least for the time being.
Investors seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance and have been pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year. The bets were lifted by the incoming US macro data, which suggested that the battle to bring inflation back to the Fed's 2% target is far from being won. In fact, the latest US CPI report released last week showed a moderate rise in consumer prices in July. Adding to this, the US PPI climbed slightly more than expected and supported prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed.
In contrast, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy and is the only major central bank in the world to maintain a negative benchmark interest rate. This, along with the recent widening of the US-Japan rate differential, might continue to undermine the JPY and favours the USD/JPY bulls. That said, speculations for a possible intervention by Japanese authorities to curb any further fall in the domestic currency hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, the upbeat Japanese GDP report contributes to capping the pair.
In fact, the preliminary government data showed that the Japanese economy expanded by 1.5% during the April-June period and the annualized growth stood at 6.0% as compared to the 3.1% anticipated and 2.7% in the previous quarter. This marks the third straight quarter of expansion. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. Traders now look to the US macro data - monthly Retail Sales and the Empire State Manufacturing Index - for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|145.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.09
|Daily SMA50
|141.82
|Daily SMA100
|138.65
|Daily SMA200
|136.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.58
|Previous Daily Low
|144.65
|Previous Weekly High
|145
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.51
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar
The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium
Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Low liquidity exposes BTC and crypto markets to manipulation
Bitcoin price has broken from consolidation, sliding south as cryptocurrency market players decry a shrinking volatility. The same goes for Ethereum price, which is closely correlated to BTC, with an almost similar price pattern over the last few weeks.
WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health
Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.