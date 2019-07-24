USD/JPY holds above 108 following mixed batch of US data

- Markit Manufacturing PMI drops to lowest level since September 2009.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield loses more than 1% on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index posts small losses, sits comfortably above mid-97s.
The USD/JPY pair is struggling to set its next short-term direction in the second half of the day and continues to move sideways in a very tight range near the 180 mark. As of writing, the pair was down 0.12% on the day at 108.09.
Following yesterday's rally to a fresh weekly-high, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield reversed its direction on Wednesday to weigh on the positively-correlated pair. At the moment, the yield is losing more than 1%, erasing all of Tuesday's gains.
On the other hand, the greenback stays resilient against its rivals despite today's mixed macroeconomic data releases from the United States and doesn't allow the pair to continue to push lower.
US service sector gathers momentum in July
The IHS Markit's Flash PMI report today showed that the business activity in the US manufacturing sector stayed unchanged with the Manufacturing PMI dropping to 50 in July but the service sector expanded at a more robust pace than expected as Services PMI climbed to 52.2 from 51.5 in June. Other data from the US revealed that New Home Sales rebounded in June by rising 7% following May's 8.2% contraction. Following the data, the US Dollar Index continues to move up and down near the 97.70 mark, where it closed the previous day.
Meanwhile, despite some positive developments surrounding the US-China trade conflict, disappointing earnings figures from Boeing and Caterpillar forced the market sentiment to remain neutral in the second half of the day.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|108.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.08
|Daily SMA50
|108.5
|Daily SMA100
|109.84
|Daily SMA200
|110.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.29
|Previous Daily Low
|107.83
|Previous Weekly High
|108.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.21
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany's manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed.
GBP/USD steadies as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is "remote"
GBP/USD has recovered from the lows and clings to 1.2500 as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is a remote possibility. He is set to nominate his cabinet shortly.
USD/JPY holds above 108 following mixed batch of US data
The USD/JPY pair is struggling to set its next short-term direction in the second half of the day and continues to move sideways in a very tight range near the 180 mark.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.
Global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade
As the IMF just reported, global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade, with emerging markets taking the brunt of the blow. China is getting hit, too, with toymaker Hasbro walking out and the Walmart buyers saying the Chinese manufacturers feel their backs against the wall.