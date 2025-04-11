USD/JPY hits seven-month lows near 142.00 as the sell-off extends

- USD/JPY drops to its lowest in seven months before recovering some ground.
- Flight to safety remains in vogue, lifting the Japanese Yen while the US Dollar crashes on growth concerns.
- US-China trade war escalates with Chinese responding with a tariff hike to 125% on US goods.
USD/JPY extends its losing momentum into the fourth consecutive day in European trading on Friday, having recorded its lowest level in seven months just above 142.00.
USD/JPY faces a double-whammy
Despite the quick rebound, risks remain skewed to the downside for the USD/JPY pair, as it continues to face headwinds from a relentless US Dollar (USD) sell-off and a massive surge in the haven demand for the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Risk-off flows remain in full swing this Friday, accentuated by the latest retaliation by China. Beijing announced on Friday that it would raise tariffs on US goods from 84% to 125%, responding to President Donald Trump's increase of tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%.
The intensifying US-China trade war rattled markets again, fuelling safe-haven flows into the JPY. Meanwhile, the USD remains under heavy selling pressure as investors fret the negative impact of the trade war on the US economic growth prospects, which could propel the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to opt for aggressive interest rate cuts.
Moreover, the pair remains undermined by the diverging monetary policy expectations between the Fed and the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Looking ahead, traders will take some cues from the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for March and the University of Michigan (UoM) preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for April. However, the US-China trade war updates will remain the main market driver.
Separately, Japanese Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa noted that they will hold tariff negotiations with the US on April 17.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold hovers around all-time highs near $3,250
Gold is holding steady near the $3,250 mark, fuelled by robust safe-haven demand, trade war concerns, and a softer-than-expected US inflation gauge. The US Dollar keeps trading with heavy losses around three-year lows.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1300 as Wall Street shrugs off trade war headlines
The EUR/USD pair retreated further from its recent multi-month peak at 1.1473 and trades around the 1.1300 mark. Wall Street manages to advance ahead of the weekly close, despite escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing and mounting fears of a US recession. Profit-taking ahead of the close also weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD trims gains, recedes to the 1.3050 zone
GBP/USD now gives away part of the earlier advance to fresh highs near 1.3150. Meanwhile, the US Dollar remains offered amid escalating China-US trade tensions, recession fears in the US, and softer-than-expected US Producer Price data.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano stabilze – Why crypto is in limbo
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano stabilize on Friday as crypto market capitalization steadies around $2.69 trillion. Crypto traders are recovering from the swing in token prices and the Monday bloodbath.
Is a recession looming?
Wall Street skyrockets after Trump announces tariff delay. But gains remain limited as Trade War with China continues. Recession odds have eased, but investors remain fearful. The worst may not be over, deeper market wounds still possible.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.