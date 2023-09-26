USD/JPY hits new YTD high on high US bond yields, capped by threats of intervention

- USD/JPY reaches a new year-to-date high at 149.18, underpinned by high US yields.
- The Federal Reserve’s upward revision to the Federal Funds rate (FFR) next year has boosted the USD to new yearly highs.
- Japanese authorities are concerned over 'excessive volatility,' led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki.
USD/JPY pushes to a new year-to-date (YTD high of 149.18, though traders remain cautious given Japanese authorities' expressions about “undesirable” and “excessive” moves in the Forex markets. Nevertheless, the Greenback remains in the driver’s seat, underpinned by elevated US Treasury bond yields. The pair continues to trade above the 149.00 mark, registering minuscule gains of 0.12%.
The Yen weakens but remains boosted by Japanese authorities' verbal intervention
The Japanese Yen (JPY) fall remains cushioned by expressions of Japanese authorities, as its Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki commented, “Excessive volatility is undesirable.” The latest Japanese official that talk up the Yen was Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who also ordered his cabinet to prepare a new economic package to ease inflation's pain, including food and energy.
Aside from this, the Greenback extended its gains, as US Treasury bond yields remain underpinned by expectations that interest rates would be “higher for longer,” as said by the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Given the Fed reviewed its forecast for 2024 to hold rates above the 5% threshold, investors reacted accordingly, lifting US bond yields higher; therefore, the US Dollar rose.
After the Fed’s decision, some of its policymakers said the US central bank needs to be patient, but the majority foresees an additional rate hike toward the end of 2023.
US Consumer Confidence deteriorated in September on the data front, as the Conference Board (CB) revealed. The CB Consumer Confidence slowed to 103 from 108.7 in August and missed estimates of 105.5, as Americans remain pessimistic about the economy.
Further housing data revealed was mixed, with Building Permits increasing while Home Sales plummeted, spurred by higher mortgage rates.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, the USD/JPY is set to test the 150.00 waters in the near term, but intervention threats could suggest a nimble approach to that level. A breach of that area, the next resistance would be the October 21 high at 151.94, followed by the 152.00 mark. Conversely, if the major drops below the Tenkan-Sen at 148.10, that could pave the way toward the latest cycle low witnessed at 144.44, the September 1 swing low. However, on its way south, sellers would face key support levels, like the Kijun-Sen at 146.82, followed by the 145.00 psychological level.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.07
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|148.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.3
|Daily SMA50
|144.93
|Daily SMA100
|142.58
|Daily SMA200
|137.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.96
|Previous Daily Low
|148.25
|Previous Weekly High
|148.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.32
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD lingers near eight-month low amid economic strains, hawkish Fed
The Euro (EUR) is extending its losses versus the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday after reaching an eight-month low at around 1.0488, though traders booking profits ahead of the New York close lifted the major back above the 1.0500 handle.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150
GBP/USD reached a new multi-month low at 1.2110 and then rebounded modestly, finding resistance at the 1.2150 area. A strong US Dollar, suppored by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields, keeps the pair under pressure.
Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Polygon price slides after whale moves 10.78 million MATIC into Binance
Polygon has been on a steep downtrend for the most part of the year, with the token withstanding the worst of the bear market. The situation was made worse when the US Securities and Exchange Commission labeled MATIC a security, among other tokens like Solana and Cardano.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.