“But there is a risk that BoJ may prefer not to commit too early to future guidance to avoid unnecessary JPY strength from derailing any progress. On USD/JPY, divergence in Fed-BoJ policies should bring about further narrowing of UST-JGB yield differentials and this should underpin the broader direction of travel for USD/JPY to the downside. But the risk to the view is a slowdown in pace of policy normalization – be it the Fed or BoJ.”

“From a markets point of view, the risk is a dovish hike as this may suggest that USDJPY’s move lower may be more constrained. We remain of the view that BoJ has room to normalize policy as economic data (inflation wage growth) continues to support. Fast Retailing (Uniqlo) announced it will raise starting pay for new salary by 10%, and 5% for other employees. Meiji Yasuda announced raising wages by average of 5% for all 47k staff starting April. Elsewhere, JP CPI, PPI were all higher, paving the way for BoJ policy normalization.”

