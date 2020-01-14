USD/JPY has more room to rise after topping 110 – Confluence Detector

Dollar/yen has taken advantage of the optimism around trade talks and topped 110. Can it continue higher? The technicals look upbeat.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that USD/JPY is trading above solid support at 109.82, which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band 1h-Lower, the previous monthly high, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
It is backed up by 109.32, where we see the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, the Pivot Point one-day Support 2, and the Simple Moving Average 5-one-day.
Further down, the most significant support is at 108.97, which is where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the SMA 200-1h, the SMA 50-4h, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week meet.
Looking up, minor resistance awaits at 110.29, which is a juncture including the PP one-week Resistance 1, the PP one-day R2, and the PP one-month R2.
Further above, the next target is 110.63, which is where the Fibonacci 161.8% one-month and the PP one-day R3 converge.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounce stalls near 1.1140, eyes US inflation data
EUR/USD is struggling to post sustainable gains above 1.1140. An above-forecast China data failed to put a bid under the EUR in Asia. The US dollar may run into offers on weak US CPI.
GBP/USD: Recovery remains capped just ahead of 1.3000
GBP/USD consolidates in a tight range just below the 1.30 handle, having failed several attempts to extend the recovery above the last so far this Tuesday. Technical set up remains bearish ahead of US CPI data.
Forex Today: Yuan soars, Yen drops on US-China goodwill gestures; US CPI eyed
The risk-on sentiment extended into Asia this Tuesday after the US Treasury retracted its decision in August to designate China as a currency manipulator. The Chinese yuan was the top gainer, with USD/CNY downed to five-month lows.
Gold slips to 11-day low as risk assets draw bids
Gold slips to 11-day low as risk assets draw bids. Gold's price pullback continues amid risk-on action in the financial markets. Risk assets are drawing bids on continued easing of US-China tensions.
USD/JPY holds the upside above 110.00 amid risk-on
USD/JPY defends the 110 handle, having printed fresh eight-month highs at 110.21. Bulls now target 110.50s for confluence resistance target. The yen remains on the offers amid upbeat risk tone fuelled by US-China trade deal hopes.