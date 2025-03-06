US Dollar (USD) could edge lower vs Japanese Yen (JPY), but any weakness is viewed as a lower 148.00/150.00 range. In the longer run, failure to hold below 148.50 suggests USD could enter a period of indecision, trading in a 148.00/151.50 range for now, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Below 148.00, USD/JPY can see a sharp decline
24-HOUR VIEW: "After choppy price action two days ago, we indicated yesterday that 'the outlook is unclear,' and we held the view that USD 'could trade between 148.80 and 150.70.' USD then traded in a 148.38/150.18 range, closing at 148.88 (-0.61%). The price action has resulted in a slight increase in downward momentum. Today, there is room for USD to edge lower, but we view any weakness as part of a lower 148.00/150.00 range. We do not expect USD to break clearly below 148.00."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Our update from yesterday (05 Mar, spot at 149.85) remains valid. As highlighted, the recent failure to hold below 148.50 suggests USD 'could enter a period of indecision, trading in 148.00/151.50 for now.' Looking ahead, should USD break decisively below 148.00, it could potentially trigger a sharp decline."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns lower below 1.0800 ahead of ECB policy announcements
EUR/USD erases gains and turns lower below 1.0800 in Thursday’s European trading hours, as the US Dollar pauses its decline. Traders turn cautious and prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of the ECB policy announcements.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.2900 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD returns to the red below 1.2900 in the European session on Thursday. The US Dollar consoldiates weekly losses amid Trump's tariffs-induced economic slowdown concerns but a cautious market mood weighs on the pair. Mid-tier US jobs data and Fedspeak are next in focus.
Gold consolidates further with another new all-time high on the cards
Gold’s price is consolidating for a second day in a row around $2,900 on Thursday while keeping an eye on the all-time high at $2,956. Although there might be some easing for Canada and Mexico with a delay on car import tariffs into the United States, the reciprocal tariffs are still due to kick in as of April.
European Central Bank set to cut interest rates again amid weak economic growth
The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its March interest rate decision on Thursday at 13:15 GMT. The ECB is on track to deliver another 25 basis points cut following its March policy meeting, reducing the benchmark rate on deposit facility from 2.75% to 2.5%
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC recovers above $92,000 ahead of first-ever White House Crypto summit
Bitcoin extends recovery and trades above $92,000 on Thursday after rallying 5% in the last two days. A Glassnode report highlights that Bitcoin’s market reaction hinges on the $92,000 while $71,000 serves as critical support if BTC declines.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.