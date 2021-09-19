USD/JPY hangs near 110.00 on firmer USD, risk-aversion

- USD/JPY kickstarts fresh trading week in a muted tone.
- US Dollar Index remains strong above 93.00 on mixed economic data.
- Coronavirus jitters, geopolitical tensions keep inflow to safe-haven Yen.
USD/JPY treads water in the early Asia session on Monday morning. The pair tested the low of 109.21 in the previous week and remained pressured near 110.00, only to trade in a very narrow trade band. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.97 down 0.01% for the day.
USD/JPY failed to capitalize on the gains in the greenback, which rallies above 93.00 and touches the highest level since August 22. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck against the basket of six major currencies, remains elevated near 93.20 with 0.03% gains. The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose by 4 basis points to 1.37% as investors tighten their seat belts ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week.
The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index jumped 71 in September from a decade low 0f 70.3 in August, below the market consensus of 72, the readings fuel the uncertainty on Fed timing on rolling back of stimulus. Meantime, as per the latest report, US Senator Manchin wanted a vote on the budget reconciliation package this month. He thinks Congress should delay US President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion stimulus package until 2022.
On the other hand, the Japanese Yen found some bidding over the rising concerns of the Delta variant in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, the stock market in China and Japan closed today, thus squeezing liquidity out of the market. In the absence of any major economic data, the market dynamics and risk-catalyst would influence the pair’s performance in the short term.
USD/JPY additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|109.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.88
|Daily SMA50
|109.91
|Daily SMA100
|109.85
|Daily SMA200
|108.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.08
|Previous Daily Low
|109.67
|Previous Weekly High
|110.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.11
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed
EUR/USD has stalled and is steady in the open. The bears have been in control to this point after breaking back below the 200-hour EMA.
GBP/USD trades under 1.38 amid on UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading under 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
Gold bears in driver's seat as focus shifts to FOMC
Gold started the week in a relatively calm manner and continued to fluctuate in the previous week’s horizontal channel on Monday. Gold's technical outlook turned bearish following Thursday's sharp decline. Next target on the downside for XAU/USD is located at $1,730.
Solana price is on the verge of dipping 30% further by next week
Solana was on a tear at the beginning of September. Since the failed attempt on September 9 to keep price action elevated, SOL has been fading.
EUR/USD: Bullish hourly divergence, 38.2% ratio eyed
EUR/USD has stalled and is steady in the open. The bears have been in control to this point after breaking back below the 200-hour EMA.