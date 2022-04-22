- Despite US Treasury yields falling, the USD/JPY gains 0.27%.
- Fed hawkish comments and BoJ’s dovish chatters lift the USD/JPY to positive territory.
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: It might be headed to a lower correction.
The USD/JPY posted modest gains early in the New York session, from around 128.69 highs, despite falling US Treasury yields and a risk-off market mood. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 128.68.
Global equities are being damaged by a risk-off market mood, while most global bond yields rise, except in the US. On Thursday, in an IMF panel, Fed’s Chair Powell aligned with the hawk chorus led by St. Louis President James Bullard and said that a hike of 50 bps “is on the table for the May meeting,” while emphasizing that he favors “front-end loading” its tightening cycle. Powell added that the US central bank wouldn’t count on the supply side healing to help inflation, implying that the Fed is focused on the demand side.
Elsewhere, James Bullard, St. Louis Fed President, admitted that the Fed is behind the curve but not as everybody thinks while adding that the Fed has hiked 75 bps before without the world coming to an end.
Meanwhile, money market futures have priced in a 100% chance of a 50 bps increase in May and June meetings, while the odds of a 75 bps remain lower.
Aside from this, the Japanese Minister of Finance (MoF) Suzuki discussed the possibility of coordinated intervention in the FX markets with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, as reported. The MoF Suzuki said that he discussed the abrupt moves in the yen with Yellen and that the two agreed to uphold existing FX agreements.
Of late, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruiko Kuroda said that the economy is not so vulnerable as to need more easing, emphasizing that until CPI reaches and stays above 2% in a stable manner, it will continue its current stance.
Data-wise, the Japanese docket features inflation, which came at 1.2% y/Y as expected, while the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) aligned with the estimations at 0.8% y/y. The S&P Global Flash US Manufacturing PMI rose by 59.7, higher than the 68.2 estimations, and smashed March’s figures on the US front.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Since the middle of the week, the USD/JPY consolidated in the 127.80-129.10 area. The YTD high at 129.10 appears to hold for now, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 79.59 in overbought territory suggests a lower correction is on the cards.
If that scenario plays out, the USD/JPY first support would be April 20 daily low at 127.45. Break below would expose April 2001 cycle highs around 126.85, followed by April’s 12 daily high at 126.31.
Upwards, the USD/JPY first resistance would be 129.00. A breach of the latter would expose the YTD high at 129.10, followed by the 130.00 line of the sand, expressed by Mr. Yen.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|128.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|124.7
|Daily SMA50
|119.88
|Daily SMA100
|117.22
|Daily SMA200
|114.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.71
|Previous Daily Low
|127.66
|Previous Weekly High
|126.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.04
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0800 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the American session and slumped below 1.0800. With Wall Street's main indexes opening the day deep in negative territory, safe-haven flows started to dominate the markets, allowing the greenback to continue to gather strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2850 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD remains on track to post its lowest weekly close since September 2020 with the dollar capitalizing on safe-haven flows in the American session. The pair is losing more than 1% on the day and trading below 1.2850.
Gold drops to near two-week low, around $1,930 area
Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,930 region during the first half o the European session. Fed Powell's speech at an IMF event sounded extremely hawkish and all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
NVDA prepares to break $200
Nvidia stock (NVDA) collapsed more than 6% on Thursday and lost further ground afterhours. In doing so, NVDA shares broke through an important support at $206.50 that implies a further drop below $200.