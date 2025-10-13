TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/JPY gathers strength above 152.00 amid de-escalation trade tensions

  • USD/JPY rises to near 152.30 in Tuesday’s early Asian session.
  • Fed's Paulson expected more rate cuts to support the job market. 
  • Japan’s political uncertainty undermines the JPY.
USD/JPY gathers strength above 152.00 amid de-escalation trade tensions
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The USD/JPY pair attracts some buyers to around 152.30 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) after a change in rhetoric from US President Donald Trump on China. Traders await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell speech later on Tuesday. 

Trump on Friday had threatened 100% tariffs on China from November 1. However, he softened his tone on Sunday, saying, "Don't worry about China, it will all be fine!” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that Trump remains on track to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea in late October as the two sides try to de-escalate tensions over tariff threats and export controls. Easing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies provides some support to the Greenback against the JPY. 

Dovish remarks from Philadelphia Fed new President Anna Paulson might cap the upside for the pair. Paulson said on Monday that rising risks to the job market argue for more interest rate cuts by the US central bank, as trade tariffs now appear unlikely to push up inflation as much as expected. 

Traders continue to assess the path ahead for Japan's new Liberal Democratic Party leader, Sanae Takaichi, after Komeito quit the ruling coalition on Friday. The political uncertainty in Japan and the expectation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might delay a rate hike could undermine the JPY and act as a tailwind for the pair in the near term. Last week, Etsuro Honda, a close economic adviser to Sanae Takaichi, said that the BoJ should be cautious about raising interest rates again, as the economy is still fragile.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1550 on broad USD strength

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1550 on broad USD strength

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the second half of the day and trades deep in the red near 1.1550. Market fears over a re-escalation of the US-China trade conflict following US President Trump's announcement of 100% tariffs on China ease on Monday, allowing the US Dollar to gather strength and causing the pair to push lower.

GBP/USD slips as Dollar rebounds, ahead of UK data and Fed speeches

GBP/USD slips as Dollar rebounds, ahead of UK data and Fed speeches

The GBP/USD ended Monday’s session with loses of 0.13% as the Greenback staged a recovery, after US President Donald Trump tempered its rhetoric on China, over the weekend. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3333 as the Tuesday’s Asian session begins.

Gold buying remains unabated; fresh all-time peak and counting

Gold buying remains unabated; fresh all-time peak and counting

Gold extends its record-setting run through the Asian session on Tuesday and seems poised to prolong its appreciating move amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown, fresh US-China trade tensions, and geopolitical uncertainties continue to drive safe-haven flows towards the bullion. 

Dogecoin recovers as House of Doge targets public listing via Brag House merger

Dogecoin recovers as House of Doge targets public listing via Brag House merger

After the crypto market flash crash on Friday, DOGE found support at $0.180 before staging a recovery above the $0.210 level, which is strengthened by the 200-day Simple Moving Average. A firm reclaim of $0.210 could see the top memecoin tackle the descending trendline resistance extending from September 13. 

Bank earnings to fill US economic data vacuum

Bank earnings to fill US economic data vacuum

As expected, stock markets in the US rallied on Monday, reversing some of the losses from Friday’s sell off as trade tensions between the US and China eased. This has helped financial markets return to ‘normal’ at the start of a new week.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network bounces off a psychological level for its third consecutive day of recovery. Outflows from the Pi Network Foundation wallet and Liquidity reserve risk additional supply pressure. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers