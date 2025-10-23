TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/JPY gains momentum ahead of twin inflation releases from Japan and the United States

  • USD/JPY rises for the fifth straight day as the Yen weakens on Japan’s fiscal stimulus expectations.
  • The Greenback remains firm ahead of US inflation data, with headline CPI seen rising to 3.1% YoY.
  • Investors also await Japan’s CPI and au Jibun Bank PMI releases on Friday.
USD/JPY gains momentum ahead of twin inflation releases from Japan and the United States
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to slide against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with USD/JPY extending its advance for the fifth consecutive day. At the time of writing, the pair trades around 152.68, up roughly 0.47% on the day, as investors position cautiously ahead of critical inflation data from both Japan and the United States (US) due on Friday.

The Yen remains under pressure as markets digest reports that the newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is preparing a fresh fiscal stimulus package worth around ¥14 trillion to boost household spending and counter inflation fatigue.

Markets are now turning their attention to Japan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due early Friday, which will be crucial in shaping expectations for the BoJ’s monetary policy outlook. Alongside inflation figures, the au Jibun Bank Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) surveys for manufacturing and services will also be released.

According to a Reuters poll of 19 economists, Japan’s core CPI, which excludes fresh food but includes energy, is forecast to rise 2.9% YoY, up from 2.7% in August. The broader measure that excludes both food and energy is projected to remain steady at 3.3%

The BoJ is widely expected to keep interest rates steady at next week’s monetary policy meeting. According to the BHH MarketView report, Japan’s swaps market is pricing in only a 10% probability of a 25-basis-point hike to 0.75% at the October 30 meeting, and around 40% odds of a move by December. Markets fully price in a quarter-point rate increase by Q1 2026.

In the United States (US), market sentiment remains fragile amid ongoing trade tensions with China and the prolonged government shutdown. Despite the uncertain backdrop, the Greenback continues to show resilience as investors brace for the September CPI report due on Friday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against six major peers, holds firm near 99.00.

Markets are largely convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed)will lower interest rates next week, with traders watching inflation data closely for confirmation. Headline CPI is forecast to rise 3.1% YoY, up from 2.9% in August, while the core CPI excluding food and energy is expected to remain steady at 3.1%.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.00%0.29%0.44%-0.00%-0.43%-0.25%-0.06%
EUR-0.01%0.29%0.46%-0.01%-0.42%-0.25%-0.06%
GBP-0.29%-0.29%0.16%-0.28%-0.70%-0.54%-0.35%
JPY-0.44%-0.46%-0.16%-0.46%-0.86%-0.71%-0.49%
CAD0.00%0.00%0.28%0.46%-0.41%-0.25%-0.06%
AUD0.43%0.42%0.70%0.86%0.41%0.17%0.36%
NZD0.25%0.25%0.54%0.71%0.25%-0.17%0.20%
CHF0.06%0.06%0.35%0.49%0.06%-0.36%-0.20%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles for direction around 1.1600

EUR/USD struggles for direction around 1.1600

EUR/USD now exchanges gains with losses near the 1.1600 neighbourhood as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday. The pair’s lack of direction comes amid acceptable gains in the US Dollar, while investors continue to assess developments on the trade front coupled with the lack of news around the US shutdown and steady caution pre-US CPI data.

GBP/USD: A test of 1.3300 is not ruled out

GBP/USD: A test of 1.3300 is not ruled out

GBP/USD is extending its slide on Thursday, challenging the area of recent lows near the 1.3300 zone. In the meantime, Cable remains under pressure as the Greenback trades with decent gains and markets ramp up expectations for a potential BoE rate cut by year-end.

Gold aims to recover ahead of US CPI data

Gold aims to recover ahead of US CPI data

Gold now appears to have entered a consolidative phase around the $4,150 region per troy ounce on Thursday. The move higher in the yellow metal appears supported by a cautious mood ahead of the US CPI data, while a firm Dollar, mixed Treasury yields, and easing trade worries are keeping price action fairly contained.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP attempt breakout amid reigniting risk-on sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP attempt breakout amid reigniting risk-on sentiment

Bitcoin tests $110,000 resistance as retail traders pile into long positions. Ethereum edges higher toward the 100-day EMA hurdle despite fading institutional interest. XRP rises for the first time in two days, reflecting growing retail demand.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster edges higher, trading marginally above $1.00 at the time of writing on Thursday. The uptick in price reflects an overall positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, which has propelled Bitcoin above $109,000 and Ethereum above $3,800.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers