- USD/JPY up 0.20%, driven by higher US Treasury yields and strong US economic indicators.
- US JOLTs data indicates more job openings, reflecting a solid labor market; Consumer Confidence slightly underperforms.
- Anticipation of Fed's decision grows, with rate and balance sheet policies in spotlight, amidst Japan's easing labor market data.
The USD/JPY remains positive in the day, trimming some of its Monday’s losses, sponsored by an uptick in US Treasury yields, which underpinned the Greenback (USD). Data from the United States (US) was solid, though it isn’t expected to move the needle amongst US Federal Reserve’s officials on tomorrow’s decision. At the time of writing, the major exchanges hands at 147.80, up 0.20%.
Strong US JOLTS report and Consumer Confidence, boosts US Dollar
The US Department of Labor revealed the latest Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTs), which showed that job openings are rising, underscoring a strong labor market that powers economic growth. Openings rose 9.02 million, exceeding forecasts of 8.75 million and November’s 8.925 million. The data highlighted the largest increase came in education and health services.
At the same time, the Conference Board (CB) revealed its latest Consumer Confidence pollo, which came at 114.8 in January, from 108 in December, slightly below the consensus of 115.0. Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at the Conference Board, said, “January's increase in consumer confidence likely reflected slower inflation, anticipation of lower interest rates ahead, and generally favorable employment conditions as companies continue to hoard labor.”
Given the data released, the scenario for the US economy for a soft landing has increased, as the economy remains resilient while inflation continues to trend down.
That said, traders’ attention turns to Wednesday's Fed’s monetary policy decision. Most analysts estimate the US central bank would keep rates at 5.25%-5.50% and will eye if policymakers discuss halting the balance sheet reduction. Besides that, market players will be eyeing Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.
In Japan, the unemployment rate fell to 2.4% in December from 2.5%, showing the labor market is cooling, which could prevent the Bank of Japan (BoJ) from ending its negative interest rate cycle. That following last week, Japan’s inflation report dropped below the 2% goal set by the BoJ, and rose by 1.6% YoY, down from 1.9%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
the USD/JPY is trading sideways, as the daily chart depicts. Buyers are at the brisk of losing control if the major slips below the Tenkan-Sen level at 147.73. Further downside is seen at the 147.00 figure, ahead of the January 24 cycle low of 146.65. If the pair reclaims 148.00, that could pave the way to challenge the January 19 high at 148.80, ahead of 149.00.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|147.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.21
|Daily SMA50
|145.49
|Daily SMA100
|147.49
|Daily SMA200
|144.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.34
|Previous Daily Low
|147.25
|Previous Weekly High
|148.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.65
|Previous Monthly High
|148.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.0800 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight channel above 1.0800 on Tuesday as investors refrain from taking large positions. The data from the US showed that there were 9.02 million job openings in December and the consumer sentiment continued to improve in January.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2650 as mood sours
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory near 1.2650 in the American session on Tuesday. The cautious market stance helps the USD stay resilient against its rivals after mixed data releases and weighs on the pair ahead of the Fed and BoE meetings.
Gold advances for a second consecutive day
Gold price turned south and declined below $2,040 after setting a fresh two-week high near $2,050 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 4.1% after US data and caused XAU/USD to erase a large portion of its daily gains.
Bitcoin eyes comeback to $45,000 as buying power returns to exchanges
Bitcoin supply on exchanges has been on a consistent decline since the ETF approvals, driving an increase in stablecoin supply. Higher stablecoin supply signals an increase in buying power, supporting the thesis that the bull cycle still has legs.
Eurozone narrowly avoids recession
The eurozone managed to narrowly escape a recession in the fourth quarter, with this morning’s surprisingly strong Spanish reading of 0.6% helping to prop up the region.