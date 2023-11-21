USD/JPY: Further weakness in the pipeline – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: After USD dropped to 149.18 the previous day, we highlighted yesterday (20 Nov, spot at 149.90) that “the increase in downward momentum is not enough to suggest that USD is ready to head lower in a sustained manner.” We were of the view that USD must break clearly below the major support near 148.90 before a sustained decline is likely. We did not anticipate the sharp selloff as USD broke below 148.90 and plunged to 148.13. There is a clear increase in momentum, and USD is likely to decline further to 147.35. The risk of further USD decline will remain as long as it does not break above 149.70 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 151.10 yesterday).

24-hour view: The sharp and swift drop that sent USD plummeting to a low of 148.13 came as a surprise (we were expecting range-trading). Not surprisingly, the decline is severely oversold. However, there is scope for USD to drop to 147.60 before stabilisation can be expected. Today, the next support at 147.35 could be out of reach. On the upside, if USD breaks above 148.90 (minor resistance), it would indicate the weakness has likely stabilised.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.