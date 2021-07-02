USD/JPY: Further upside could reach the vicinity of 112.00 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “While we turned positive on USD yesterday (01 Jul, spot at 111.05), we noted that upward momentum has not improved by all that much and we expected USD to ‘trade with an upward bias towards 111.45’. We did not anticipate the sudden lift-off that sent USD soaring to 111.63. The strong boost in momentum suggests that further USD strength is likely. However, overbought shorter-term conditions could slow the pace of any further advance. The level to focus on from here is at 111.95. A break of 111.95 would open up the way for a move to last year’s high near 112.20. The current USD strength is deemed intact as long as it does not move below 111.00 (‘strong support’ level was at 110.55 yesterday).”

24-hour view: “We expected USD to strengthen yesterday but we were of the view that ‘a sustained advance above 111.25 is unlikely’. The strong surge that sent USD to 111.63 came as a surprise. Upward momentum is strong and further USD strength is likely. That said, deeply overbought conditions suggest that 111.95 could be just out of reach. Support is at 111.40 followed by 111.25.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.