USD/JPY slipped overnight amid pullback in UST yields. There was news of top trade negotiator Akazawa cancelling his trip to Washington as there were points that needed to be debated at the administrative level. This saw little FX reaction. Pair was last at 147.10 levels.
Bias is to sell rallies
"Bearish momentum on daily chart remains intact while RSI fell modestly. 2-way trades likely in the interim, with bias to sell rallies. Support at 146.70/90 (50 DMA, 38.2% fibo retracement of Apr low to Aug high), 145.40/50 levels (100 DMA, 50% fibo). Resistance at 147.90 (21 DMA), 148.32 (23.6% fibo) and 149.10."
"Focus this week on Tokyo CPI. At Jackson Hole last weekend, Governor Ueda spoke about wage growth spreading from large enterprises to SMEs and barring a major negative demand shock, he expects labour market in Japan to remain tight and to continue to exert upward pressure on wages. We believe this should continue to keep BoJ policy normalisation hopes alive."
"A divergence in Fed-BoJ monetary policy should underpin the broader direction of travel to USD/JPY. Elsewhere, we keep a look out on the release of the election review report, which should be ready by early-Sep. This report is to inform the LDP on who will take responsibility for the upper house election setback in July."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.1650 as US Dollar slips ahead of data
EUR/USD is back on the bids, retesting 1.1650 in the European session on Thursday. The pair finds demand amid a renewed US Dollar downside ground while the Euro cheers encouraging ECB commentary. Traders now look to a flurry of US economic data for further trading incentives.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 ahead of US data flow
GBP/USD pares back gains to trade around 1.3500 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair struggles as the US Dollar recovers previous losses. Traders resort to position adjustments ahead of a fresh batch of US macro releases.
Gold price trades firmly near $3,400; sees resistance around $3,440
Gold price holds onto gains near $3,400 during the European trading session on Thursday. The precious metal demonstrates strength as traders are increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the September monetary policy meeting. Lower interest rates by the Fed bode well for non-yielding assets, such as Gold.
DOGE and SHIB rebound as bullish sentiment creeps back in
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are showing signs of resilience after a recent pullback, with both meme coins rebounding from key support levels. DOGE trades above $0.223 while SHIB steadies above $0.000011 at the time of writing on Thursday.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.