- USD/JPY retreats a few pips from the daily peak amid a modest USD pullback.
- Retreating US bond yields prompts some profit-taking around the greenback.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence might continue to act as a tailwind for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick on Tuesday and retreats a few pips from the vicinity of a 24-year top touched in September. The pair trades near the lower end of its daily range, just above the mid-145.00s and remains at the mercy of the US dollar price dynamics heading into the North American session.
The USD surrenders its early gains to over a one-week high amid a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. That said, growing acceptance that the Fed will continue to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to tame inflation should limit the downside for the US bond yields and the greenback.
In fact, the markets are currently pricing in a greater chance of the fourth consecutive supersized 75 bps rate increase at the next FOMC policy meeting in November. The bets were reaffirmed by the robust US monthly jobs report on Friday and the overnight hawkish comments from Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard, reiterating the US central bank's commitment to bring inflation down.
The Bank of Japan, on the other hand, has been lagging behind other major central banks in the process of policy normalisation. Furthermore, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that the BoJ needs to stick to its ultra-lose policy setting until wages rise. The resultant Fed-BoJ policy divergence could further offer some support to the USD/JPY pair.
Moving ahead, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. Hence, traders will take cues from speeches by influential FOMC members. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment could produce short-term trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|145.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.15
|Daily SMA50
|140.04
|Daily SMA100
|137.19
|Daily SMA200
|128.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.8
|Previous Daily Low
|145.24
|Previous Weekly High
|145.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.53
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
