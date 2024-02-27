USD/JPY finds support at 150.20, US Durable Goods miss the mark

- USD/JPY recovered after US Durable Goods declined more than expected.
- Japanese National CPI inflation fell, but less than expected.
- US GDP, PCE inflation due in the back half of the trading week.
USD/JPY fell early Tuesday before finding a floor near 150.20, with the US Dollar (USD) paring away near-term losses after US Durable Goods Orders declined more than expected in January. Markets will be pivoting to focus on US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) inflation data due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased from previous figures, but still fell less than expected. Headline annualized National CPI slipped to 2.2% from 2.6% for the year ended January. Core National CPI fell to 2.0% from 2.3% for the same period, but markets were expecting a print of 1.8%.
US GDP, PCE inflation in the barrel
US MoM Durable Goods Orders declined to -6.1% in January, missing the -4.5% forecast. The previous print also got revised lower to -0.3% from 0.0%.
Wednesday will see US GDP growth for 2023’s fourth quarter, and the annualized Q4 GDP is forecast to hold steady at 3.3%. Thursday’s US PCE inflation is expected to see a slight uptick on the near end of the curve, with MOM Core PCE forecast to rise to 0.4% from 0.2% in January. Core annualized US PCE is expected to ease to 2.8% from 2.9% for the year ended January.
USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY sees near-term technical resistance from 150.75 as the pair struggles to mount the 151.00 handle. The pair remains capped into the midrange as markets churn, and 150.50 remains a key cycle level for USD/JPY.
Longer term, the pair remains firmly pinned into bull country, with the pair trading into technical resistance near last November’s peak bids near 152.00. USD/JPY has closed in bullish territory for six of the last seven consecutive trading weeks.
USD/JPY hourly chart
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|150.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.28
|Daily SMA50
|146.64
|Daily SMA100
|147.64
|Daily SMA200
|145.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.84
|Previous Daily Low
|150.29
|Previous Weekly High
|150.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.68
|Previous Monthly High
|148.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
