  • USD/JPY has filled the gap created by Monday's negative open. 
  • Coronavirus fears have subsided in the last 24 hours, allowing recovery in USD/JPY. 
  • The respite could be short-lived if the Fed sounds hawkish, sending the US dollar lower. 

USD/JPY jumped above 109.17 in the overnight trade, filling the gap created by Monday's weak open at 108.89. 

The pair had gapped lower on Monday as the anti-risk Japanese yen attracted haven flows on concerns the coronavirus outbreak in China may turn into a pandemic, derailing the global growth recovery. 

The downside in USD/JPY, however, ran out of steam 108.73 on the same day and the pair bounced back above 109.00 on Tuesday, tracking the risk reset in the US stocks. The upbeat US data releases – Durable Goods Orders and Richmond Fed Manufacturing – likely added to the bullish tone around the US dollar. 

The overnight gains were extended further to 109.27 in early Asia as Bank of Japan's minutes reiterated dovish bias. 

At press time, the pair is trading at 109.20. A convincing move above 109.27 could still happen as the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.24% gain.

The pair, however, could slide below 108.73 if the Federal Reserve sounds dovish reviving expectations for interest rate cuts in 2020.

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.2
Today Daily Change 0.08
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 109.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.36
Daily SMA50 109.2
Daily SMA100 108.73
Daily SMA200 108.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.2
Previous Daily Low 108.76
Previous Weekly High 110.22
Previous Weekly Low 109.17
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

