USD/JPY: Fed cut repricing weighs on pair – MUFG

MUFG’s Michael Wan notes that softer US data have pushed US 10-year Treasury yields lower and led Fed fund futures to fully price a June rate cut. Wan highlights that this repricing has been most visible in USD/JPY, which slipped below 155, while broader Dollar performance and risk sentiment have shown a more mixed pattern ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls.

Yield drop drives Dollar-Yen adjustment

"US 10-year Treasury yields fell to around 4.15% while the Fed Fund futures priced in more US rate cuts, with the next cut now fully priced in for the June meeting, and coming ahead of non-farm payrolls numbers out later today. From an FX perspective, the clearest impact was on USD/JPY with the pair falling below the 155 level, while trends in the Dollar and risk sentiment was mixed."

"Driving this was a weaker than expected US retail sales print in December, with no growth for the month relative to consensus expectations for a 0.4% mom rise. This comes ahead of the holiday season, and was even before the impact of an extreme cold winter snap in January showed up in the numbers."

