USD/JPY falls to two-week lows under 109.30 as US yields soar

- Japanese yen gains momentum across the board on lower US yields.
- USD/JPY heads for the lowest close since late May.
- Data from the US below expectations, NFP to be released on Friday.
The USD/JPY dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 109.22, the lowest intraday level since July 19. The pair remains near the bottom, under pressure amid a stronger Japanese yen across the board.
The yen is among the top performers, boosted by a rally in US bonds. The US 10-year yield is down almost 4% and recently reached at 1.179%, the lowest since July 20. At the same time, equity prices in the US are up by 0.45% on average.
Economic data from the US came in below expectations. The ISM manufacturing index dropped from 60.6 to 59.5, below the 60.9 of market consensus. The employment index rose to 52.9, ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payroll report.
From a technical perspective, a consolidation below 109.30 should keep the bearish momentum in place in USD/JPY, with doors open to a decline to test the July low (109.06); below, the next support stands at 108.55. On the upside, now 109.40 is the immediate resistance, followed by 109.65 and 109.75 (Aug 2 high).
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.27
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|109.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.12
|Daily SMA50
|110.08
|Daily SMA100
|109.6
|Daily SMA200
|107.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.83
|Previous Daily Low
|109.36
|Previous Weekly High
|110.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.36
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to daily gains near 1.1900
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1900 amid upwardly revised EU final PMIs. The US dollar eases amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, in anticipation of more stimulus from the US and China. US ISM Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly dropped to 59.5.
GBP/USD modestly higher around 1.3910
GBP/USD is holding ground above 1.3900, as the return of risk appetite dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal. Optimism on the covid and vaccine front underpins the pound ahead of Thursday's BoE decision. The UK Final Manufacturing PMI meets estimates.
XAU/USD eyes deeper losses if $1805 support caves in
Gold price starts August in the red amid a rebound in risk appetite ahead of ISM. US infrastructure bill optimism, DYX weakness fails to offer reprieve to gold bulls.
Ethereum 2.0 sees ray of hope after multiple delays and internal conflicts
Ethereum price flashed a sell signal, hinting at a correction after a 58% upswing. The hash rate improves after the mining community faced a debacle. ETH developers continue to evolve the ecosystem with new ideas and platforms.
Week ahead: US NFP, BoE meeting, earnings reports
The June jobs report turned out to be a much better report than expected on the headline number. The 850k jobs added was a decent improvement on the May number of 583k, but it didn’t tell us too much about the overall state of the US labour market in terms of ...