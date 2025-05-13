USD/JPY falls below 148.00 despite persistent uncertainty over BoJ’s policy outlook

- USD/JPY retreats after gaining over 2% in the previous session.
- The BoJ’s latest policy summary underscores lingering uncertainty, suggesting a divergence of views among policymakers over the policy outlook.
- BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida noted that US tariffs pose both upside and downside risks to Japan’s inflation outlook.
USD/JPY pulls back after registering more than 2% gains in the previous session, trading around 147.90 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair depreciates as the Japanese Yen (JPY) gains ground despite a persistent uncertainty over the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) interest rate outlook.
BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida acknowledged both upside and downside risks stemming from potential US tariffs, noting that such measures could weigh on Japan’s economy. He added that Japan's economic growth is expected to slow toward its potential rate before gradually recovering, assuming a rebound in overseas economies.
Deputy Governor Uchida also pointed to rising wages driven by a tight labor market, suggesting firms are likely to continue passing on higher labor costs, which may support underlying inflation and inflation expectations over time.
Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato commented Tuesday on the possibility of meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss foreign exchange matters and potentially the ongoing tariff negotiations. He reiterated that Japan will closely watch the US-China tariff discussions, though he refrained from commenting on currency levels.
The Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Summary of Opinions from its April 30–May 1 monetary policy meeting highlighted persistent uncertainty as a key concern. One member indicated that the central bank is likely to continue raising interest rates in line with economic and inflation improvements. Another emphasized the need to maintain the current rate-hike stance, noting that real interest rates remain deeply negative, while calling for careful risk assessment. A separate member expressed concern over the US’s trade policy, warning that increased tariffs could significantly impact Japan’s economic outlook and inflation trajectory.
The US and China agreed over the weekend to pause the imposition of steep triple-digit tariffs as part of preliminary trade talks. This temporary truce provides markets with short-term relief ahead of the US’s planned "reciprocal" tariff schedule set to resume in 90 days.
Looking ahead, traders are focused on the upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for April, due later Tuesday. Headline inflation is expected to rebound to 0.3% month-over-month from -0.1% previously, while core CPI is also forecast to rise to 0.3% from 0.1%. Year-over-year figures for both measures are projected to remain steady.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns positive near 0.6375 amid fresh US Dollar retreat
AUD/USD has turned positive near 0.6375 after Australian Consumer Confidence rebounded 2.2% in May from April’s -6% drop. Additionally, a broad US Dollar retreat, as traders weigh the US-Chian trade truce, also adds to the pair's upside. All eyes remain on US CPI data.
USD/JPY pulls back in tandem with US Dollar, surrenders 148.00
USD/JPY pulls back after registering more than 2% gains in the previous session. surrendering 148.00 in the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair depreciates as the Japanese Yen gains ground on uncertainty over a US-Japan trade deal and comments from Japanese officials. US CPI eyed.
Gold licks wounds above $3,200 as focus shifts to US CPI data
Gold price consolidates the previous day's 3% slump in the Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal nurses losses as the US Dollar corrects, with markets assessing the US-China trade deal while taking profits off the table ahead of the US CPI inflation report.
COIN soars as Coinbase books slot on S&P 500 index
COIN rallied over 10% in after-hours trading following an announcement by the S&P Global that Coinbase will replace Discover Financial Services in the S&P 500 index beginning May 19.
Memecoins on the move: WIF, BOME, and FLOKI post double-digit gains as US-China agree on tariff reduction
Dogwifhat, Book of Meme, and FLOKI extend their double-digit rallies on Monday, adding to last week’s surge. The rally is driven by growing risk-on sentiment in crypto markets after the US and China agreed to major tariff reductions.