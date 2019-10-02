USD/JPY falls to multi-day lows, around mid-107.00s ahead of ADP report

- Worries about global economic slowdown benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status.
- Falling US bond yields capped an intraday USD uptick and added to the selling bias.
- Investors look forward to US ADP report for some short-term trading opportunities.
The USD/JPY pair lost some additional ground through the mid-European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around mid-107.00s.
The pair extended the previous session's sharp retracement slide from 1-1/2 week tops and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session amid the prevalent risk-off mood, which tends to underpin the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand.
Reviving safe-haven demand exerts fresh pressure
Data released on Tuesday showed that the US manufacturing activity contracted sharply in September to its weakest level in over a decade and further fueled fears of slowing global economic growth, which dented on investors’ appetite for perceived riskier assets.
The anti-risk flow was evident from a sea of red across global equity markets. Bearish traders further took cues from a fresh leg of a downfall in the US Treasury bond yields, which eventually kept a lid on a modest US Dollar move up against its major counterparts.
Meanwhile, the recent optimism over a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes did little to lend any support, with the global flight to safety turning out to be an exclusive driver of the pair’s ongoing slide to near one-week lows.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|107.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.67
|Daily SMA50
|107.08
|Daily SMA100
|107.79
|Daily SMA200
|109.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.48
|Previous Daily Low
|107.62
|Previous Weekly High
|108.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.96
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.09 amid concerns about the global economy
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, off the highs. Weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and disappointing auto sales weigh on the dollar as odds of a rate cut have risen, but concerns about Germany prevail.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2250 as UK Johnson lays out Brexit plans
GBP/USD is pressured around 1.2250. PM Johnson is delivering a speech detailing his Brexit plan which the EU may reject. Construction PMI missed with 43.3.
USD/JPY: 107.45/40 restricts immediate declines
Tuesday’s dismal US ISM PMI weighed on the USD and prompted some long-unwinding trade. A modest uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD on Wednesday. Traders look forward to US ADP report for some short-term impetus ahead of Friday’s NFP.
Gold pulls back from 50-day EMA as risk-tone resettles
Following its pullback from early-August lows, Gold prices fail to remain strong as buyers await fresh signals of recent risk aversion. The yellow metal presently declines to $1,476.16 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
US purchasing managers’ index plunges to decade low
The purchasing managers’ index from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) turned in a 47.8 score for September, the lowest this gauge has been since June 2009.