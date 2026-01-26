The USD/JPY pair falls to its 11-week lows near 154.20 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) amid speculation about a possible coordinated intervention by Japanese and US authorities.

Speculation of intervention is growing after traders reported during Friday’s US session that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York had contacted financial institutions to ask about the JPY’s exchange rate. Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama declined to comment on the rate checks, while Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Monday that he will take appropriate action on foreign exchange according to the Japan-US joint statement.

“Intervention only delays, but not reverses the yen depreciation trend in the current macro set up where there is focus on increased fiscal spending,” said Rong Ren Goh, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments.

Japan is preparing for an election on February 8, with Takaichi's vow to lower food tariffs causing shockwaves in the Japanese debt market in recent days. This has fueled worries about Japan's already large government debt, which tends to weaken the Japanese Yen against the Greenback.

