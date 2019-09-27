USD/JPY fails to hold above 108 as markets turn risk-averse

- US Dollar Index looks to post highest weekly close in more than two years.
- Trump is reportedly considering the option to delist Chinese companies from stock markets.
- 10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield erases Friday's recovery gains.
The USD/JPY pair advanced to a fresh eright-day high of 108.18 during the early trading hours of the American session on Friday but lost its traction amid a negative shift in the market sentiment. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 107.85.
Trade headlines remain in spotlight
Heightened hopes of the United States (US) and China coming to terms on trade before escalating the conflict any further made it difficult for the safe-haven JPY to find demand. However, after several news outlets reported that US President Donald Trump's administration was considering the option of delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges caused the market sentiment to turn sour in the US afternoon. Moreover, Trump administration is also reportedly planning to limit US investors' portfolio flows into Chinese companies.
Wall Street's main indexes, which started the day in the positive territory, turned south with the initial reaction and were now looking to close the day in the red with the Nasdaq Composite erasing 1.3% to lead the losers. Reflecting the risk-averse environment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retraced today's rebound and is now in the negative territory as well.
On the other hand, after the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis today revealed that the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, rose to 1.8% on a yearly basis in August and helped the Greenback preserve its strength and limit the pair's losses. As we approach the end of the week, the US Dollar Index sits comfortably above the 99 handle and remains on track to post its highest weekly close since April 2017.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.93
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|107.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.4
|Daily SMA50
|107.08
|Daily SMA100
|107.84
|Daily SMA200
|109.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.96
|Previous Daily Low
|107.42
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.48
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid disappointing US data
EUR/USD is trading off the two-year lows around 1.0950. US Durable Goods Orders fell short of expectations in total while other figures were mixed. Core Earlier, several EU figures disappointed. End-of-quarter moves are in play.
GBP/USD recovering from the BOE-related fall after US data misses
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 amid mostly disappointing US data. Earlier, BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. EU-UK talks are ongoing in Brussels.
USD/JPY fails to hold above 108 as markets turn risk-averse
US Dollar Index looks to post highest weekly close in more than two years. Trump is reportedly considering the option to delist Chinese companies from stock markets.
10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield erases Friday's recovery gains.
Gold plummets to 1-1/2 week lows, remains vulnerable below $1500 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North-American session, farther below the key $1500 psychological mark, and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.
Bitcoin ready to take off after a scare at the cliff’s edge
Thursday saw cryptos in the red at the close of the European session. The drop led Bitcoin to shed the significant support line at $7,850. This point was the optimal long entry price, with an economic stop level.