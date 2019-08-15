USD/JPY fades a spike to 106.80, focus on Treasury yields, US data

- USD/JPY sees volatile moves in early Europe amid holiday-thinned trades.
- A sharp recovery in Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures knocks off Yen.
- Looming recession risks amid an inverted US yield curve to weigh ahead of US data.
Heading into Europe, the USD/JPY pair witnessed a sudden bout of aggressive buying and jumped to 106.78 highs, reversing Wednesday’s slide. However, the sellers returned at higher levels, knocking-off the rates back towards the 106.25 region, where it now wavers.
Mixed market sentiment to keep the gains limited
The volatile move in the spot seen over the last hour can be largely attributed to the holiday-thinned trades in Europe, with the Italian, Spanish and French markets closed in observance of Assumption Day.
Moreover, the extension of the relief rally in US equity futures and a bounce seen in the Treasury yields across the curve further helped the spot extend the break above the 106 handle. Meanwhile, the US dollar index trades near 98 handle, consolidating the recent rally to weekly tops of 98.05.
Despite the renewed strength, the growing recession fears, as signaled by the US 2-year-10-year Treasury yield curve inversion will continue to keep the bulls on the edge. Therefore, any upside in the pair is likely to be short-lived, as the demand for the safe-haven Yen is likely to remain underpinned amid market panic and unrest.
The US Retail Sales data among other minority reports will also have a significant impact on the major while the risk sentiment will continue to remain the main market driver in the day ahead.
USD/JPY Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|105.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.26
|Daily SMA50
|107.78
|Daily SMA100
|109.21
|Daily SMA200
|110.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.77
|Previous Daily Low
|105.65
|Previous Weekly High
|107.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.26
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1150 amid German recession fears
EUR/USD struggles to extend the bounce above the 1.1150 levels, as the German yield curve is at its flattest since 2008. German recession fears bolster the dovish ECB expectations, keeping a lid on the upside.
GBP/USD rises further above 1.2050 ahead of UK data
GBP/USD trades better bid above 1.2050 despite the Brexit pessimism. Opposition leader vows no-confidence vote, Brexit delay and re-election. All eyes on the July month Retail Sales from the US and the UK.
USD/JPY sits below 106.00 amid risk-off, potential inverse head-and-shoulders
USD/JPY seems trapped in a falling channel on the hourly chart. A breakout will likely pave the way for a rally to 106.94 – the neckline of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. However, falling Treasury yields amid mounting recession fears could cap the upside.
Gold: Strong near multi-year top amid upbeat safe-haven demand
With the fears of global economic slowdown acquiring the front seat of the market story, Gold takes the bids to $1521 heading into the European session on Thursday. Mixed signals from trade/political headlines also add to the safe-haven demand.
Forex Today: Falling Treasury yields still signal caution, UK/US Retail Sales in focus
The sentiment remains mixed. US equity futures saw relief recovery but Treasury yields extended the rout. 30-year T-yields dropped below 2% for the first time ever. Mounting recession fears loom.