USD/JPY faces barricades around 128.50, DXY steadies, Japan’s Inflation in focus

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/JPY is observing selling pressure around 128.50 amid broader strength in yen.
  • A disclosure of less negative GDP numbers by Japan has strengthened the yen bulls.
  • Investors should brace for the continuation of BOJ’s ultra-loose monetary policy.

The USD/JPY pair has witnessed a minor rebound after hitting a low of 128.00 in the late New York session. The pair faced decent selling pressure on Wednesday despite a broader strength in the greenback. It is worth noting that the heightened risk-off impulse in the market is underpinning the greenback against the majority of the risk-sensitive currencies. However, the Japanese yen has shown strength against the greenback bulls, which indicates that yen bulls are gaining their safe-haven glory.

The yen bulls have strengthened against the greenback after displaying less negative Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers on Wednesday. The annualized figure for Japan’s GDP remains higher at -1% against the consensus of -1.8%. While the quarterly figure landed at -0.2% remained negative but still outperformed the forecasts of -0.4%.

The Japanese economy has yet not recovered its growth rate that could match its pre-pandemic levels. Therefore, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will continue with its ultra-loose monetary policy. Going forward, the weekly major event will be the release of Japan’s inflation on Friday. The annual National Consumer Price Index (CPI) is seen at 1.5% against the prior print of 1.2%. The unavailability of inflationary pressures will push the BOJ to keep infusing liquidity into its economy.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is auctioning in a tight range below 104.00 amid a light economic calendar this week. The asset has gained significant bids on Wednesday as risk-off impulse soars on mounting price pressures.

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 129.2
Today Daily Change -0.24
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 129.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.3
Daily SMA50 125
Daily SMA100 120.03
Daily SMA200 116.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 129.78
Previous Daily Low 128.83
Previous Weekly High 131.35
Previous Weekly Low 127.52
Previous Monthly High 131.26
Previous Monthly Low 121.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 128.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 127.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.82

 

 

                                                   

