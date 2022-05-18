USD/JPY faces barricades around 128.50, DXY steadies, Japan’s Inflation in focus

The Japanese economy has yet not recovered its growth rate that could match its pre-pandemic levels. Therefore, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will continue with its ultra-loose monetary policy. Going forward, the weekly major event will be the release of Japan’s inflation on Friday. The annual National Consumer Price Index (CPI) is seen at 1.5% against the prior print of 1.2%. The unavailability of inflationary pressures will push the BOJ to keep infusing liquidity into its economy.

The yen bulls have strengthened against the greenback after displaying less negative Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers on Wednesday. The annualized figure for Japan’s GDP remains higher at -1% against the consensus of -1.8%. While the quarterly figure landed at -0.2% remained negative but still outperformed the forecasts of -0.4%.

The USD/JPY pair has witnessed a minor rebound after hitting a low of 128.00 in the late New York session. The pair faced decent selling pressure on Wednesday despite a broader strength in the greenback. It is worth noting that the heightened risk-off impulse in the market is underpinning the greenback against the majority of the risk-sensitive currencies. However, the Japanese yen has shown strength against the greenback bulls, which indicates that yen bulls are gaining their safe-haven glory.

