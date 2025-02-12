USD/JPY extends winning streak for third day, US CPI is on horizon

- USD/JPY climbs to near 154.00 amid weakness in the Japanese Yen.
- BoJ Ueda cautioned about rise in food prices that could stimulate inflation expectations.
- Investors await the US CPI data for fresh cues about the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.
The USD/JPY pair jumps to near 154.00 in Wednesday’s European session on extending its winning streak for the third trading day. The asset performs strongly as the Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to face selling pressure even though market participants have become increasingly confident that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will maintain a hawkish monetary policy stance going ahead.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.20%
|-0.09%
|0.66%
|0.07%
|0.25%
|0.26%
|-0.29%
|EUR
|0.20%
|0.12%
|0.85%
|0.27%
|0.45%
|0.46%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.09%
|-0.12%
|0.71%
|0.16%
|0.33%
|0.35%
|-0.19%
|JPY
|-0.66%
|-0.85%
|-0.71%
|-0.58%
|-0.41%
|-0.41%
|-0.94%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|-0.27%
|-0.16%
|0.58%
|0.18%
|0.18%
|-0.35%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|-0.45%
|-0.33%
|0.41%
|-0.18%
|0.01%
|-0.53%
|NZD
|-0.26%
|-0.46%
|-0.35%
|0.41%
|-0.18%
|-0.01%
|-0.54%
|CHF
|0.29%
|0.08%
|0.19%
|0.94%
|0.35%
|0.53%
|0.54%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
BoJ hawkish bets have escalated as BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has cautioned about an expected increase in food prices.
Earlier in the day, Kazuo Ueda warned that rise in prices of food, including fresh food, could accelerated consumer inflation expectations. "Rises in the prices of food, including fresh food, won't necessarily be temporary and there's the chance that this will impact people's mindsets and price expectations," Ueda said, Reuters report.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) is broadly sideways, with the US Dollar Index (DXY), wobbling around 108.00. The USD consolidates as investors await the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.
Investors will pay close attention to the US inflation data as it will influence speculation for how long the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50%.
The CPI report is expected to show that the core inflation – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – decelerated to 3.1% from 3.2% in December, with the headline CPI remaining steady at 2.9%.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.0350 as Trump's tariffs and US CPI awaited
EUR/USD remains steady above 1.0350 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair trades with caution as US President Trump’s plans of reciprocal tariffs through executive action, bypassing Congress, keep the US Dollar underpinned ahead of the US inflation report.
GBP/USD keeps range near 1.2450 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD trades modestly flat near 1.2450 in the European session on Wednesday, reversing early gains. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar stays firm amid market's nervounsess ahead of US CPI data and likely Trump's reciprocal tariffs implementation.
Gold price remains depressed below $2,900 as traders keenly await US CPI report
Gold price attracts some sellers for the second straight day amid a modest USD uptick. The overnight hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Powell revived demand for the buck. Trade war fears should help limit any corrective slide for the safe-haven XAU/USD pair.
CPI Data to reveal US inflation holding firm in January, with Fed’s target still out of reach
The Consumer Price Index is expected to show an annual increase of 2.9% in January—matching the previous month’s reading. The core CPI is predicted to still remain above the Fed’s target at 3.1% compared to a year ago.
Tariffs, what tariffs? Markets waver, as Trump’s tariff threats fail to dent market sentiment
Global stock markets brushed off tariff fears on Monday, however, as 25% levies on imports of steel and aluminum came into force late Monday night, which included steel and aluminum finished products, futures markets started to decline, and the S&P 500 along with the Eurostoxx 50 index are expected to open lower today as a tone of caution impacts financial markets.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.