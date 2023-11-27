USD/JPY extends the range-bound theme around 149.50 ahead of the US housing data

- USD/JPY keeps the range-bound theme unchanged around 149.50 in early Monday.
- The less hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) weighs on the Greenback.
- Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October rose by 3.3% YoY vs. 3.0% prior.
The USD/JPY pair maintains the multi-session range-bound theme unchanged around the mid-149.00s during the early Asian session on Monday. In the absence of top-tier economic data released from the Japanese docket this week, the USD/JPY pair remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics. The pair currently trades near 149.53, gaining 0.04% for the day.
The minutes of the November FOMC meeting revealed that Fed members needed more evidence that inflation was cooling before they could be convinced that it was tracking sustainably down to 2%. The less hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) exerts downward pressure on the US Treasury bond yields and weighs on the Greenback.
On Friday, the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.4 from 50.0, worse than the expectation of 49.8 while the Services PMI climbed to 50.8 from 50.6 the previous month, above the market expectation of 50.4. Finally, the Composite PMI remained steady at 50.7 in November.
On the other hand, the Japanese inflation figures suggest that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is unlikely to seek an exit from its ultra-expansionary monetary policy for the time being. On Friday, the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October rose by 3.3% YoY from 3.0% in September. The National CPI ex Food, Energy eased to 4% YoY from 4.2% in the previous reading. The National CPI ex Fresh Food arrived at 2.9% versus 2.8% prior.
Market players will monitor the US housing data on Tuesday. Later this week, the highlight will be the US growth numbers on Wednesday and Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation figures on Thursday. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the third quarter (Q3) is expected to grow to 5%. The US PCE for October is estimated to drop from 0.4% to 0.1%. These figures could give a clear direction to the USD/JPY pair.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|149.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.25
|Daily SMA50
|149.63
|Daily SMA100
|146.75
|Daily SMA200
|141.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.71
|Previous Daily Low
|149.2
|Previous Weekly High
|149.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.16
|Previous Monthly High
|151.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD treads water below three-week highs on positive market sentiment
The AUD/USD could continue the winning streak for the third successive session on Monday. The Aussie hovers below the three-month high at 0.6590, and received upward support from the negative tone surrounding the US Dollar. This negative sentiment has been influenced by the mixed S&P Global PMI data.
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.0950, eyes on Eurozone inflation, US GDP data
The EUR/USD pair posts modest losses during the early Asian session on Monday. The renewed US Dollar demand drags the major pair lower. The EUR’s upside also seems limited due to the macro outlook. The major pair trades near 1.0935, losing 0.08% on the day.
Gold climbs above $2,000 on the weaker Dollar, focus on the US GDP, PCE data
Gold holds above $2,000 during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. Yellow metal's rally is fueled by expectations that the US Federal Reserve would not raise the interest rate further. The XAU/USD price is trading near $2,001, losing 0.04% on the day.
IMX, 1INCH, DYDX tokens worth $105 million will unlock in the upcoming week
Cryptocurrency token unlock events are lined up for next week, ImmutableX (IMX), 1INCH, dYdX (DYDX), will unlock $105 million worth of assets. Token unlock events influence prices of assets if they account for more than 1% of the circulating supply.
PCE inflation a key litmus test for early rate cut bets
The upcoming inflation updates from the US and Europe are set to be prominent features on the macroeconomic agenda for the week ahead. These figures could reinforce market speculation regarding a potential shift in monetary policy in 2024 aimed at preventing inadvertent tightening through the real policy rate channel.