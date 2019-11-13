USD/JPY extends slide below 109 as US T-bond yields slump

- 10-year US T-bond yield is losing nearly 3% on Wednesday.
- US-China trade uncertainty causes market sentiment to turn sour.
- Annual inflation in the US is expected to stay unchanged at 1.7% in October.
The USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure on Wednesday as the risk-off atmosphere allowed safe-havens to find demand. As of writing, the pair was trading at 108.84, losing 0.15% on a daily basis.
JPY takes advantage of flight to safety
After US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that they will 'substantially' raise tariffs on Chinese imports if they don't make a deal with China, “Tariffs are emerging as the main stumbling block in efforts by the US and China to come to a limited trade deal," the Wall Street Journal reported.
Reflecting the dismal market mood, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which rose more than 13% last week, is erasing around 3% on a daily basis. Additionally, Major European equity indexes are erasing between 0.3% and 0.6%.
In the early American session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its October inflation report. Experts see the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) to stay unchanged at 2.4% on a yearly basis. Later in the session, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Jerome Powell will be testifying before the Joint Economic Committee of the Congress. FOMC members Barkin and Kashkari are scheduled to deliver speeches on Wednesday as well.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|108.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.75
|Daily SMA50
|108.09
|Daily SMA100
|107.67
|Daily SMA200
|109.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.3
|Previous Daily Low
|108.92
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.1
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.59
EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of US inflation, Powell's testimony
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above 1.10 as markets await US CPI and Fed Chair Powell's all-important testimony on Capitol Hill. Concerns about US-Sino relations weigh on markets.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Gold sticks to gains near $1,460 ahead of CPI, Powell
The once troy of the yellow metal is up marginally early in the European trading hours, navigating the area below $1,460 amidst a better mood in the dollar and the generalized offered tone in the safe havens.
Cryptocurrencies: Libra launches crypto-space arms race
Facebook’s Libra project has sparked a race for a cake valued at $80.14 trillion (world GDP). Tunisia was the first to enter the world of digitized currencies, China will not be the last.