- Wall Street adds to gains while US Treasury yields remain steady.
- Japanese up versus US Dollar, steady versus other rivals.
- USD/JPY down for the second day in a row, still above 136.00.
The USD/JPY is falling on Thursday but still holds above the 136.00/30 support area. The pair peaked on Asian hours at 137.25 and then turned to the downside. It is hovering around 136.45, down for the second day in a row.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is down by 0.28% despite modestly higher US Treasury yields and on the back of risk appetite. The biggest gainers on Thursday are commodity prices as gold and silver rise sharply.
The Japanese yen is up versus the US Dollar despite yields and higher equity prices. The Dow Jones is up by 0.74% and the Nasdaq gains more than 1%. Economic data released in the US came in below expectations with Initial Jobless Claims rising to 230K in the week ended December 3 while Continuing Claims increased by 62K in the week of November 26 to 1.671 million, the highest level since early February.
Key data to be released on Friday includes the Chinese Consumer Price Index, US Producer Price Index and the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment.
USD/JPY weak but above 136.00/30
The intraday bias in USD/JPY point to the downside but losses seems limited while above 136.00/30. A break below would open the doors an extension of the decline.
On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 136.70, followed by 137.00 and then 137.40. A firm break of 137.70 could change the short-term outlook from negative to neutral.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.46
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|136.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.74
|Daily SMA50
|143.67
|Daily SMA100
|141.09
|Daily SMA200
|134.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.86
|Previous Daily Low
|136.22
|Previous Weekly High
|139.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.62
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0550 amid broad US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.0550 during the American trading hours on Thursday. The improving market mood, as reflected by strong gains in Wall Street's main indexes, weighs on the US Dollar and helps the pair push higher.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2200
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed above 1.2200 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Although the pair retreated from the daily high it set near 1.2250, it manages to hold in positive territory with the US Dollar struggling to find demand in the risk-positive environment.
Gold loses bullish momentum before testing $1,800
Gold price advanced to a three-day high of $1,795 on Thursday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. Despite the broad US Dollar weakness, the more-than-1% increase in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be capping XAU/USD's upside.
Ethereum price set to tank 15% as markets get a reality check on the Christmas rally
ETH was still pronged for a rally earlier this week as the situation in financial markets started to clear up. However, since Tuesday, reality has kicked in that the Christmas rally will not happen.
Fed preview: Tightening pressure persists into 2023
Despite the strong November Jobs Report and ISM Services, market seems convinced that Fed will deliver a 50bp hike in its meeting next week. We continue to expect a hawkish message regarding the policy stance in 2023.