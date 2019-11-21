USD/JPY edges higher toward 108.70 as 10-year T-bond yield extends rally

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield adds 2.5% on Thursday.
- Hopes of US delaying December tariff hike boosts sentiment.
- US Dollar Index rebounds to 98 in American session.
The USD/JPY pair rose modestly in the last hour boosted by the improving market sentiment and was last seen trading at 108.65, adding 0.05% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post (SCMP) said that the White House could delay the tariff hike on Chinese imports in December and caused safe-haven assets to lose interest. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which closed the previous three days in the negative territory, staged a decisive recovery and was last seen up 2.55% on the day at 1.785%.
"There is still some modicum of optimism that a watered-down deal can be reached before new US tariffs go into effect on December 15, but even if the deal proves elusive, sources say it is likely they will be at least postponed," the SCMP reported.
Upbeat data helps USD gather strength
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index capitalized on Thursday's inspiring macroeconomic data releases and advanced to the 98 area to further support the pair's rebound.
Existing Home Sales in the US rose 1.5% in October following Septembers decline of 2.5% and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index improved to 10.4 in November to ease concerns over the poor performance of the manufacturing sector in the US.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, Consumer Price Index data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh catalysts. Later in the day, Markit Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from the US will be featured in the economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|108.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.76
|Daily SMA50
|108.27
|Daily SMA100
|107.71
|Daily SMA200
|108.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.74
|Previous Daily Low
|108.35
|Previous Weekly High
|109.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.23
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls away from two-week highs, steadies near mid-1.10s
EUR/USD lost its momentum before testing 1.11 as surging US Treasury bond yields and upbeat macroeconomic data from the US helped USD gather strength.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.29 on broad USD recovery
GBP/USD erased more than 70 pips in American trading hours and turned red below 1.2900 pressured by the broad-based USD strength that saw the US Dollar Index rebound to 98.
USD/JPY edges higher toward 108.70 as 10-year T-bond yield extends rally
The USD/JPY pair rose modestly in the last hour boosted by the improving market sentiment and was last seen trading at 108.65, adding 0.05% on a daily basis.
Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA
Gold seems to have stalled its recent corrective bounce from three-month lows and witnessed a modest pullback from previous support, now turned resistance near 100-day SMA.
Slow-motion Bitcoin battering continues amid interesting Tron chart, Pomp's PayPal comment
Bitcoin plunges below $8,00, dragging cryptos down. Thursday's trading is marked by a sea of red, without a single downward driver, but with an accumulation of downbeat developments.