USD/JPY edges higher to near 150.80 on renewed hopes of BoJ’s dovish outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades marginally higher to near 150.80 during the European trading session on Monday. The pair ticks up as the Japanese Yen (JPY) faces selling pressure, following hopes that Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Innovation Party will form a coalition government, which will pave the way for Sanae Takaichi to become Japan's first female Prime Minister.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.07% 0.17% 0.15% 0.16% 0.17% 0.02% -0.02% EUR -0.07% 0.10% 0.05% 0.08% 0.10% -0.06% -0.08% GBP -0.17% -0.10% -0.04% -0.02% -0.00% -0.16% -0.18% JPY -0.15% -0.05% 0.04% 0.02% 0.05% -0.17% -0.15% CAD -0.16% -0.08% 0.02% -0.02% 0.08% -0.15% -0.17% AUD -0.17% -0.10% 0.00% -0.05% -0.08% -0.17% -0.19% NZD -0.02% 0.06% 0.16% 0.17% 0.15% 0.17% -0.02% CHF 0.02% 0.08% 0.18% 0.15% 0.17% 0.19% 0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Such a scenario is unfavorable for the Japanese Yen as Takaichi is expected to announce big spending plans to stimulate the economy, a move that would restrict the Bank of Japan (BoE) from continuing on its policy-normalization path.

Takaichi has emerged as the supporter of former Premier Shinzo Abe's economic policies, which favored big spending and monetary stimulus to boost the economy.

For more cues on Japan’s interest rate outlook, investors will focus on the BoJ’s monetary policy announcement on October 30, in which the central bank is expected to hold borrowing rates steady at 0.5%.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades marginally higher on improving trade relations between the United States (US) and China. Trade frictions between the nations eased after President Donald Trump signaled on Friday that an additional 100% tariffs imposed on China won’t last long.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, edges higher to near 98.60.