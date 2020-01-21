USD/JPY drops to weekly low near 109.80 as fears of SARS return remain in focus

- USD/JPY remains under pressure after registering the heaviest losses in two-weeks the previous day.
- Trump’s impeachment hearings, BOJ also contributed to the pair’s weakness.
- Trade/political headlines will join coronavirus related news to direct markets amid a lack of data/events on the economic calendar.
USD/JPY extends the previous day’s losses to 109.80, the weakest since January 07, while entering the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair registered heavy losses on Tuesday as news of China’s virus outbreaks gone viral. Also, contributing to the risk-off was the beginning of the US President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing, BOJ meeting and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) economic growth forecast.
Chinese New Year celebrations will bear the burden of coronavirus…
Six lives have already been claimed due to the human transmitted disease that was first detected in Wuhan, in the Hubei province west of Shanghai. Even so, news of its international footprints can’t be ruled out. With this, markets fear the return of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus that resulted in 774 deaths in 26 countries during 2002/03.
China has diverted its mind from Lunar New Year preparations to regulatory measures whereas the World Health Organisation (WHO) will also meet later today to consider declaring a global health emergency.
At home, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced no monetary policy change, as expected, but inflated its GDP forecasts while trimming the inflation projections in its latest meeting. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda sent mixed messages but kept supporting the easy money policy.
Elsewhere, the risk-tone also got heavy as the IMF cut global growth forecasts, despite citing recovery during 2020, as well as due to the start of US President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing.
With this, the US 10-year treasury yields decline more than six basis points (bps) to 1.77% whereas Wall Street closed in red after returning from an extended weekend.
Looking forward, an absence of major data/events on the economic calendar could push traders to keep the previous view intact while following trade/political headlines for fresh direction. During the US session, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and housing market numbers will occupy the data-line.
Technical Analysis
Given the price declines below 10-day SMA, at 109.89 now, chances of further weakness towards a 21-day SMA level of 109.31 can’t be ruled out. On the upside, pair’s rise beyond 109.90 needs to be backed by sustained trading above 110.30 to aim for May month high near 110.70.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|110.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.3
|Daily SMA50
|109.11
|Daily SMA100
|108.57
|Daily SMA200
|108.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.22
|Previous Daily Low
|110.05
|Previous Weekly High
|110.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.46
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1090
The EUR/USD pair is back to square one below the 1.1100 figure by the end of the day, as risk offset an upbeat German ZEW Survey.
AUD/USD at fresh January lows amid risk-aversion
The Aussie trades at around 0.6840 against the greenback, its lowest for this January. Risk aversion triggered by a virus outbreak in China dented the market’s mood.
Chinese virus dampens market sentiment
Global stocks are on the slide, with fear over the impact of the coronavirus that is spreading throughout China. A strong UK jobs report has helped push the pound higher.
XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.