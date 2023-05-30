USD/JPY drops sharply to near 140.00 as USD Index faces selling action ahead of US Employment

- USD/JPY has dropped sharply to near 140.00 amid a sell-off in the USD index.
- The risk profile would be cautious as investors are backing one more interest rate hike by the Fed considering resilience in consumer spending.
- The BoJ will continue with its bond-buying operations to keep inflation steadily above 2%.
The USD/JPY pair has slipped vertically to near 140.00 in the Asian session. The downside move in the asset is backed by a sheer sell-off in the US Dollar Index (DXY). Investors have trimmed longs in the USD/JPY pair as a raise approval for the US debt-ceiling has trimmed appeal for the USD index and deep discussions about tweaking Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Yield Curve Control (YCC) are providing strength to the Japanese Yen.
S&P500 futures have trimmed some gains posted earlier as investors are anticipating a sheer volatile action in New York. Investors are expected to wrap up long-weekend positions, which could bring wild movements. The risk profile would be cautious as investors are backing one more interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) considering resilience in consumer spending.
The US Treasury yields have dropped sharply as investors are optimistic that a raise in the US debt-ceiling for two years will get passage from Congress. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped below 3.76%.
This week, US Employment data will be keenly watched. Initially, Tuesday’s JOLTS Job Openings data will be released on Wednesday, which is expected to decline to 9.35M vs. the prior release of 9.59M. Later on Thursday, US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change (May) will be released. As per the estimates, the US labor market has added fresh 170K payrolls vs. the former addition of 296K. On late Friday, the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) would be the show-stopper event.
On the Japanese Yen front, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday, “The BoJ will patiently maintain the easy monetary policy as there is still a distance to go to stable 2% inflation.” He further added inflation is likely to bounce back after the middle of 2023 led by wage growth, and other factors but there is uncertainty on that outlook. Meanwhile, the BoJ will continue with its bonds buying operations.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|140.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.99
|Daily SMA50
|134.67
|Daily SMA100
|133.6
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.92
|Previous Daily Low
|140.11
|Previous Weekly High
|140.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.49
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as US Dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is extending losses below the 1.0700 level heading into Tuesday’s European session. The pair is weighed down by resurgent US Dollar demand amid a hawkish Fed outlook and renewed worries over the US debt deal. EU/ US sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2300 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is heading south toward 1.2300 in the early European morning, fading the Asian uptick to 1.2380. The revival of worries over the US debt deal approval and increased bets of a June Fed rate hike is underpinning the sentiment around the US Dollar.
Gold price tumbles to test $1,930 ahead of US data
Gold price is seeing renewed selling pressure and closes in on the $1,930 support. The precious metal has extended its downside journey as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered its Asian losses and remains firmer in early Europe. US Consumer Confidence data eyed.
Litecoin price action hints at volatile and explosive move ahead
Litecoin price has failed all its attempts to trigger a bull rally ahead of its third halving. This important event is set to slash the block rewards by half from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC and will take place in the first week of August.
One uncertainly eases another pops up
Volumes should return to normal today after the US long weekend, so we should get a much better read on market trends where optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling agreement may continue to support risk assets for the early part of the week.